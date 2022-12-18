Postgame recap: Jacksonville Jaguars stun Dallas Cowboys with 17-point rally, OT pick-six

The Jacksonville Jaguars return home for Sunday's Week 15 NFL game at TIAA Bank Field against the Dallas Cowboys , a contest with playoff implications for both teams.

The Cowboys, at 10-3, are chasing the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East and could wrap up a playoff berth this weekend. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are among the stars on a defense that ranks near the top the league in most categories, and Dallas enters the First Coast with a four-game winning streak.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off one of his best performances to date in last Sunday's victory against the Titans in Tennessee. With that game, the Jags retained slim but not unrealistic hopes of a playoff berth from the AFC South, where the first-place Titans have hit a significant slump.

Sunday's game will be only the second Cowboys game ever in Jacksonville during regular season play. On Sept. 10, 2006, the Jaguars rallied from a 10-point hole to defeat Dallas 24-17 at Alltel Stadium, with Byron Leftwich rushing for a touchdown and throwing another TD pass to Reggie Williams. The Jaguars' Rashean Mathis, Mike Peterson and Nick Greisen all picked off Dallas quarterback Drew Bledsoe in the Jacksonville Week 1 win.

Victory for the Jaguars.

Dallas made a promising start when Tony Pollard took a swing toss to the flat for a gain of 20. But on third down, Rayshawn Jenkins picked off a deflected Dak Prescott pass off the hands of Cowboys tight end Noah Brown and returned it to the house. That's 52 yards, and a play long to be remembered in Jaguars lore. The playoff push is still alive.

FINAL: Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 in OT.

The offensive momentum stalled out for the Jaguars at the start of overtime. Jawaan Taylor was flagged for a pre-snap penalty and a screen pass to Travis Etienne came up short of the chains. That's a three-and-out. Dallas takes over at its own 20.

The Jaguars will begin overtime on offense after winning the coin toss.

Big play from Trevor Lawrence.

After a replay review in which Evan Engram was eventually ruled out of bounds to stop the clock, the quarterback delivered a huge throw, finding Zay Jones to the Dallas 30 with 5 seconds to go. That meant a Riley Patterson field goal attempt to potentially force overtime.

Patterson was right on target from 48 yards. This one is going to OT.

Jaguars 34, Cowboys 34, end of regulation

A bad drop by Marvin Jones on first down on a throw that hit him in the chest. A miscommunication on second down when Zay Jones didn't look back to recognize the ball. But Christian Kirk caught a third down pass to near midfield, which gave the Jaguars an unofficial timeout when officials reviewed the play. Just 35 ticks to go.

The Jaguars aren't dead yet. Two runs went nowhere and Darious Williams broke up a third down play. The Jaguars will get this football back, and with a timeout left. Jamal Agnew returns the ball to the Jacksonville 30 with 1:01 remaining.

That might do it.

Trevor Lawrence had averted a sack, scrambling around left end, running into field goal range... only he tried a cutback on Jayron Kearse and got burned. The Cowboys defender jarred the football loose and Micah Parsons recovered for the Dallas defense.

The Jaguars still have timeouts left, but with 1:28 to go, Dallas only needs one first down to drain the clock.

Two minutes to go. The Jaguars face third and 4 at their own 43. Dallas leads 34-31, so a Jacksonville field goal would force overtime if they're able to get into kicking range.

That possession chewed up more than six minutes, and it ends with Dallas back in the lead.

It was a march of 13 plays and 75 yards, including a pair of quarterback sneaks by Dak Prescott and a key third-down conversion on a Prescott toss to the flat. Then, Prescott escaped Jacksonville pressure, rolling to his left and finding Noah Brown in the end zone for the go-ahead score. The Jaguars will have to rally once more.

With both offensive tackles now suffering from injuries, the degree of difficulty is getting steeper for Trevor Lawrence.

Cowboys 34, Jaguars 31, 3:02 4th.

It's wow time at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars had been trailing the Cowboys by 17 points. They're now ahead.

A perfect 27-yard connection from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk down the left sideline, a fingertip grab by the free agent signing at wide receiver. A carry by Travis Etienne, now above 100 yards on the day, then another run by JaMycal Hasty to advance the football inside the Dallas 10. Then, on third down, Lawrence blasted a rifle pass through traffic to Zay Jones. That's a 3-yard score, the third touchdown of the day for the Jaguars receiver.

Amid the touchdown celebrations, though, one item of concern for the Jags: Left tackle Cam Robinson left the field with an injury following the scoring play.

Jaguars 31, Cowboys 27, 10:03 4th.

The Jaguars' defense has really picked up the pace. Dallas wasn't able to move the football on that drive, with Roy Robertson-Harris running a scrambling Dak Prescott out of bounds. The Jaguars will take over with a chance to take the lead.

One quarter left at the Bank.

The Jaguars are right back in this ballgame.

Jamal Agnew took off on a rush for 30 yards, setting the Jags up inside the 10. Trevor Lawrence escaped pressure on second down to deliver a pass that Evan Engram dropped in the back of the end zone, but on third down, there was no miscommunication. Lawrence looked to his right and Marvin Jones came up with a diving catch.

Cowboys 27, Jaguars 24, 1:23 3rd.

3:09 p.m. | Interception: Rayshawn Jenkins makes big pick for Jags

Momentum is swinging fast in this one.

On first down, Arden Key sacked Dak Prescott. On second down, Prescott found himself under heavy pressure and overthrew his target over the middle, launching an interception to safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The Jaguars are taking over in good field position.

Jaguars fans saw a Trevor Lawrence miscue on the last time. This time, the second-year QB showed why he's one of the NFL's premier prospects at the position.

Lawrence rolled away from pressure and launched a cannon pass to Zay Jones, who had left the Dallas secondary in his wake with a double move. The result: a 59-yard touchdown throw, the longest to date for the young QB and a highlight that'll repeat for a long time in the memories of Jaguars fans.

Cowboys 27, Jaguars 17, 3:57 3rd.

3:02 p.m. | Another field goal for Cowboys, lead up to three scores

The good news for the Jaguars: Dallas didn't convert the turnover into a touchdown. Dawuane Smoot (!) and Andre Cisco combined to break up a pass deep down the sideline for Tony Pollard on third down, keeping Dak Prescott and Dallas from picking up a key conversion.

Still, the Jaguars' hole is deeper than it had been, because Brett Maher arrived to boot a 53-yard field goal to push the Cowboys into a 17-point edge.

Cowboys 27, Jaguars 10, 5:21 3rd.

It's been a while since Trevor Lawrence has thrown an interception — but that changed in one play.

The Jaguars' quarterback misfired on that one, launching the football directly to Cowboys DB DaRon Bland with a throw intended for Christian Kirk. That halted a pick-free streak of 204 passes, and it also gives the Cowboys the football in Jacksonville territory. He had been closing in on David Garrard's franchise record.

The Jaguars just can't slow down this Dallas passing game today.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to shred the Jacksonville secondary, converting third and a mile and spinning Jags DB Tre Herndon around and around in the process. He's now above 100 yards on the game. Inside the 10, though, the Jaguars managed to keep Dallas out of the end zone, forcing Dak Prescott to throw out of the back of the end zone under pressure. Devin Lloyd missed badly on a potential sack on that play.

That resulted in a 24-yard field goal from kicker Brett Maher, and the Jaguars trail by 14 points again.

Cowboys 24, Jaguars 10, 7:36 3rd.

So close. After leading the Jaguars into the red zone, including a 30-yard completion to Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence nearly found a touchdown pass by spinning away from the Dallas pass rush. But his attempted pass to an open Jamal Agnew fluttered just a little too high. A missed opportunity.

Instead, the Jaguars called for Riley Patterson to convert a 33-yard field goal.

Cowboys 21, Jaguars 10, 10:35 3rd.

Back to the action at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars will receive the kickoff for the third quarter.

The Jags have a lot of work to do in the second half against Dallas.

The Jaguars needed that. Foye Oluokun made no mistake on that third-and-1 play, stuffing the hole to deny the Cowboys in short yardage. That means a punt for Dallas just before halftime.

It's not getting better for the Jacksonville offense. The drive ended quickly with a third-down drop by Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk on a play that could have picked up substantial yardage. Instead, it's a three-and-out, and one more chance for the Cowboys to extend their lead before halftime.

The Jaguars haven't been able to slow down the Dallas offense, and the result is another trip to the end zone.

The biggest problem in the red zone: covering tight ends. Noah Brown was wide open on that 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys' QB had no trouble finding his target on that one. Prescott had advanced the ball inside the Jacksonville 5 with a long run that ended with a flattening hit on safety Andre Cisco.

Cowboys 21, Jaguars 7, 1:55 2nd.

Creativity time for the Jaguars on that drive. Doug Pederson reached deep into the playbook for some crafty plays, getting the ball to Evan Engram and Jamal Agnew to move the ball upfield in chunks. From an end-around to a roll-out pass, Trevor Lawrence kept the Jags on course throughout that possession.

Zay Jones finished it off, grabbing a 9-yard pass from Lawrence across the middle. This one is going to be a contest at TIAA Bank Field.

Cowboys 14, Jaguars 7, 7:45 2nd.

Dallas is pulling away at TIAA Bank Field.

Rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot races up the right sideline in an unusual one-on-one matchup against Josh Allen. Advantage Cowboys in that one, and Dak Prescott found Hendershot with a 21-yard strike to the end zone. Jags would like to avoid that matchup. They're down two scores.

Cowboys 14, Jaguars 0, 13:01 2nd.

Dallas is on the march once again after a pass interference call on DB Tre Herndon.

1:28 p.m. | Jaguars' drive ends quickly

This Dallas defense means business. Micah Parsons begins with a sack on Trevor Lawrence, stunting inside Brandon Scherff to down the QB. Then the Cowboys' DaRon Bland swatted down the Jags' third-down pass. So far, it's the Cowboys in control of this one.

Worse for the Jaguars, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi is questionable to return with an ankle injuries, and trainers appeared to be working on tight end Evan Engram as well.

1:22 p.m. | Touchdown Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott rolls into end zone for score

The Cowboys transformed that takeaway into early points.

The ground game was really moving for Dallas, with handoffs to Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott picking up steady yardage before Elliott finally broke into the end zone from 9 yards. He managed to avoid getting taken down around the goal line. That's a touchdown.

Cowboys 7, Jaguars 0, 4:31 1st.

Not a good start for the offense. Trevor Lawrence led the team to a couple of first downs, the latter after Travis Etienne successfully turned the corner on third and short. But then Etienne lost the handle after a handoff from Lawrence, apparently running right into the backside of guard Brandon Scherff, and the football popped out. Dallas safety Donovan Wilson grabbed the loose ball and the Cowboys are in business in Jags territory.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense started with a nice march across midfield, but the Jacksonville defense stood firm, with a nice play from Dawuane Smoot to spoil an end-around play. Arden Key also picked up a sack earlier in the drive.

After the Dallas punt, the Jaguars take over inside their own 10.

1:02 p.m. | Jaguars, Cowboys ready for kickoff

It's time for football kickoff at TIAA Bank Field. Dallas won the toss and will receive.

Rookie pass rusher Travon Walker won't be in action against the Cowboys. He's inactive because of an ankle injury. Also inactive are cornerback Montaric Brown, linebacker De'Shaan Dixon, safety Tyree Gillespie and wide receiver Kendric Pryor.

What time do the Jaguars play today?

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, December 18

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jaguars game today

TV: Fox (in select markets), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL Sunday Ticket , NFL+ (7-day free trial)

Jaguars radio station: How can I listen to Jags vs. Cowboys?

Radio: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM, 99.9 FM, SiriusXM Channel 227

Online radio: 1010xl.com , TuneIn , SiriusXM.com (Channel 814)

What's the latest betting line for Jaguars vs. Cowboys?

Dallas is a 4-point favorite over Jacksonville, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY . The over-under is 47.5 points.

