ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders enter transfer portal following Celebration Bowl | Reports

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeOpl_0jmpMSmV00

The dominos have started to fall following Deion Sanders' final game with Jackson State football, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Both players are expected to follow Deion Sanders to his new job at Colorado, after all three took part in Saturday's 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

CELEBRATION BOWLJackson State football suffers Celebration Bowl heartbreaker in Deion Sanders' final game

DIFFERENT LEGACIESWhy Deion Sanders' and Shedeur Sanders' final Jackson State football game will be remembered differently

Shedeur Sanders, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, finished 30-of-40 for 349 yards and four touchdowns in Jackson State's seven-point loss. Sanders set a single-season record with 40 touchdown passes along with 3,758 passing yards and a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers went 23-3 during Sanders' two years behind center and also won consecutive SWAC Championships. The sophomore quarterback was the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award in 2021, given to the top freshman in FCS football.

TRANSFER PORTALDeion Sanders says Travis Hunter is transferring to Colorado 'real soon'

NEW ERA AT JSUJackson State football announces T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor

Shilo Sanders was a Second-Team All-SWAC selection last season. The defensive back was tied for second in the SWAC with four interceptions along with 39 tackles and 1.5 for loss. Sanders played in eight games this season and finished with 20 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Regions Bank branch closes after robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Regions Bank in North Jackson had to be temporarily shut down after a robbery on Thursday, December 22. Police received a call Thursday morning that the Regions Bank location off Northside Drive, across from Food Depot, was being robbed. Police quickly surrounded the area around the building. Customers are being turned […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
LAKE, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old killed in shooting at Brookhaven park

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One teen has died and another was injured during a shooting in Brookhaven this weekend. The shooting happened at the City Park on Hartman Street on Saturday, December 17 just before 8:00 p.m. The Daily Leader reported officers found the two victims at the scene. One of them had died from […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy