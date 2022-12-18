Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders enter transfer portal following Celebration Bowl | Reports

The dominos have started to fall following Deion Sanders' final game with Jackson State football, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Both players are expected to follow Deion Sanders to his new job at Colorado, after all three took part in Saturday's 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

CELEBRATION BOWLJackson State football suffers Celebration Bowl heartbreaker in Deion Sanders' final game

DIFFERENT LEGACIESWhy Deion Sanders' and Shedeur Sanders' final Jackson State football game will be remembered differently

Shedeur Sanders, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, finished 30-of-40 for 349 yards and four touchdowns in Jackson State's seven-point loss. Sanders set a single-season record with 40 touchdown passes along with 3,758 passing yards and a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers went 23-3 during Sanders' two years behind center and also won consecutive SWAC Championships. The sophomore quarterback was the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award in 2021, given to the top freshman in FCS football.

TRANSFER PORTALDeion Sanders says Travis Hunter is transferring to Colorado 'real soon'

NEW ERA AT JSUJackson State football announces T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor

Shilo Sanders was a Second-Team All-SWAC selection last season. The defensive back was tied for second in the SWAC with four interceptions along with 39 tackles and 1.5 for loss. Sanders played in eight games this season and finished with 20 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.