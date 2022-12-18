ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Miller Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Jackson State football's Aubrey Miller Jr. is headed to the NFL draft.

The senior linebacker, who started his career at Missouri, declared for the 2023 draft following the Tigers' 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. Miller aims to follow James Houston as Deion Sanders' second player from Jackson State to be drafted.

"Thank you Jackson Mississippi," Miller said. "The thing my team and I have accomplished is once in a lifetime, time to represent. Always remember."

CELEBRATION BOWLJackson State football suffers Celebration Bowl heartbreaker in Deion Sanders' final game

LEGACY AT JSUWhy Deion Sanders' and Shedeur Sanders' final Jackson State football game will be remembered differently

Miller had 226 tackles, 23.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 26 games with the Tigers. The senior was a First-Team All-SWAC selection and was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in November.

Miller had 19 tackles in Jackson State's victory over Texas Southern on Nov. 5. Miller also had nine tackles and returned a fumble for a TD in JSU's season-opening victory over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.

