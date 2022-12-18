ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State receives contribution from Breakfast Rotary Club

By Courtesy of Columbia State
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INzyu_0jmpMNc600

The Columbia State Community College Foundation received a contribution from the Columbia Breakfast Rotary in ongoing support of their scholarship.

“Columbia Breakfast Rotary is dedicated to supporting Maury County students through this scholarship,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation.

“Columbia Breakfast Rotary established this scholarship several years ago and have positively impacted the future of many students.”

A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented to Lay by Denny Beaver, Columbia Breakfast Rotary Club president and Eddie Ables, Breakfast Rotarian and scholarship committee member. In addition, Katie Willingham, Columbia State athletic director, was introduced to the Breakfast Rotarians and briefly spoke about Charger athletics.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a Columbia State student meeting the eligibility criteria. This includes graduating from Maury County schools and being enrolled full-time as a degree-seeking student.

The Columbia State Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports and partners with the college to positively impact student success and the communities in which it serves. For more information, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Foundation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whvoradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

2K+
Followers
975
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy