Oklahoma State

Letters: On Oklahoma's age requirement for purchasing guns, grocery tax, MAPS for historic buildings and Mullins no-show

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Now we have a legislator who thinks that 18-year-old kids should be able to buy and carry guns like an adult. This idea is ludicrous no matter how much in campaign funds a legislator is getting from the NRA or gun manufacturers.

∎ Oklahoma now experiences, on average, more than one gun shooting a day, 365 days out of the year.

∎ Oklahoma has one of the highest crime rates involving guns in the nation.

∎ The fields of psychiatry, psychology and neuropsychology have demonstrated that the last area of the human brain to fully develop is that area dealing with decision-making. The age range by the time the decision-making area of the brain is fully developed ranges from the early 20s to the early 30s, which certainly explains why a 30-year-old can make some really dumb decisions.

∎ National, regional and state statistics, since day one they were kept, have demonstrated that the more guns per capita in any population, the more gun shootings and deaths. That's irrespective of any other variable.

Apparently, this legislator does not believe that Oklahoma has enough shootings and wants to boost them up and make Oklahoma a happier place to live.

— John E. Karlin, Ph.D., Yukon

Will state legislators ever act on the grocery tax?

Why is it every time we have an election for the state Senate or House, those people running for office promise to remove the grocery tax? After elections it’s crickets until the next election!

The citizens of Oklahoma are promised this for years and years, and NOTHING is ever done!

— Paula Means, Oklahoma City

Voters are tired of extremes in both major political parties

I know hardly anything about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema or what her motivations may or may not be, however I do applaud those who for whatever reason are sending a message to both the DNC and the GOP that voters are really getting tired of all the lockstep extremes that both major political parties have allowed themselves to be controlled by. As I understand it, somewhere around 35 percent of voters now identify as independents or "None." Hallelujah.

Perhaps if there are enough of us, we can eliminate closed primaries so that really qualified individuals can govern with intellect, rather than attempt to rule with ideology, and understand that their purpose is to serve and not be served.

— James Mitchell, Oklahoma City

How about MAPS to save historical buildings?

As we mourn the loss of yet another OKC historic building (the “Egg Church”), it is time for a plan.

I propose MAPS include funds to save historic buildings and architectural treasures. The first should be the Gold Dome at Classen and NW 23.

We must stop demolishing our history.

— Catherine Quinlan, Oklahoma City

What's more important to you, Rep. Mullin?

The Friday, Dec. 2, Oklahoman reported that Rep. Mullin missed several votes in Congress because he was campaigning for Herschel Walker in Georgia.

So, which state is more important to you, Rep. Mullin ― Oklahoma or Georgia?

― Peter M. Grant, Weatherford

