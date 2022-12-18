ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat

Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
A 6.4 Hits California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
Whales spotted around West Coast wind farm zones

Researchers have spotted whales around areas off the coasts of California and Oregon that may become offshore wind farm zones. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.
What’s Next for California Cougars After the Death of Legendary P-22?

The story of P-22 is as legendary as a Hollywood script. The bachelor puma lived in the heart of Los Angeles, and traversed two major freeways—the 405 and the 101—to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, where he shared eight square miles of parkland with hikers and locals right underneath the Hollywood sign, a very small patch of habitat for a big cat. The lone cougar captured the hearts of Angelenos, inspiring museum exhibits, a 23,000-member fan club and, eventually, game-changing conservation efforts that include an $85 million wildlife crossing. His passing over the weekend resulted in an outpouring of love from city-dwellers who considered him a neighbor including memorial hikes, ofrenda altars, indigenous Tongva artworks, and even condolence Tweets from California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence

The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
