California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Modesto reported watching and photographing a bright, teardrop-shaped object hovering overhead at about 4:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat
Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
easttexasradio.com
A 6.4 Hits California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
calcoasttimes.com
Whales spotted around West Coast wind farm zones
Researchers have spotted whales around areas off the coasts of California and Oregon that may become offshore wind farm zones. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced it was advancing wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.
KGET 17
California cities considered the ‘best’ places to celebrate the holidays
While all of California may not look to transform into a snowy wonderland during the holidays, a new study from WalletHub shows that California cities are among the best places to celebrate the joyous season. The personal finance website put together a list of the top-ranked locations to celebrate Christmas...
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
sunset.com
What’s Next for California Cougars After the Death of Legendary P-22?
The story of P-22 is as legendary as a Hollywood script. The bachelor puma lived in the heart of Los Angeles, and traversed two major freeways—the 405 and the 101—to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park, where he shared eight square miles of parkland with hikers and locals right underneath the Hollywood sign, a very small patch of habitat for a big cat. The lone cougar captured the hearts of Angelenos, inspiring museum exhibits, a 23,000-member fan club and, eventually, game-changing conservation efforts that include an $85 million wildlife crossing. His passing over the weekend resulted in an outpouring of love from city-dwellers who considered him a neighbor including memorial hikes, ofrenda altars, indigenous Tongva artworks, and even condolence Tweets from California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
mendofever.com
Khadijah Britton’s Family Wants More Than the Feather Alert Notification System—They Want Justice
Starting in 2023, California law enforcement will have a new tool to serve the state’s indigenous peoples known as the Feather Alert. Like the long-used Amber and Silver Alerts, the Feather Alert is a coordinated notification system that will be used to notify the public when a native person goes missing under suspicious circumstances.
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
California launching Feather Alert in 2023: How will it work?
Among California's new laws taking effect in 2023 is the launch of Feather Alert, designed to help the state find Indigenous people who have gone missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances."
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
