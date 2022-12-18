ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQnD2_0jmpJbWh00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m.

Police said a male and female suspect, both armed, got away in a black Nissan with tinted windows.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 2

Jdj359
4d ago

At 8 in the morning too… I’m just going to go on and assume they fled in an Altima with paper tags

Reply(1)
3
 

