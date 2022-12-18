Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning.
Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m.
Police said a male and female suspect, both armed, got away in a black Nissan with tinted windows.
No injuries were reported.
