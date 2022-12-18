Read full article on original website
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: DeEtte’s Dream Diner
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re at DeEtte’s Dream Diner off South Main Street in Swanton. They’re open every day from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM serving up breakfast and lunch, but you might have leftovers because the pancakes here are so big they send them home with you in a pizza box.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
Man trapped in grain saved from Oak Harbor silo Thursday morning
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A worker trapped up to his chest in grain in a silo at the Luckey Farmers facility in Oak Harbor, Ohio was saved Thursday morning by multiple responding fire departments, rescue crews and facility employees. The Portage Fire District and Mid-County EMS were dispatched to...
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
wlen.com
Tecumseh City Council Approves Special Land Use Application for Proposed Arby’s Restaurant
Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh City Council approved a Special Land Use Application for a proposed Arby’s Restaurant at the northeast corner of West Chicago Boulevard and Occidental Highway. City Manager, Dan Swallow, told WLEN News that Arby’s still has a short list of things to complete for the...
thevillagereporter.com
Historic Lyons Business Says Goodbye
ORIGINAL SITE … Pictured here is the original Lyons Oil Company before the company moved to its present location. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Doyle Welding in Lyons has said its goodbyes and shut its doors. The business got its start in 1938 as Lyons Oil Company. That is a total of...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
Toledo's snow plow crews prepare for coming storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's road crews are preparing for the imminent winter storm, but Thursday evening's rainy weather is only making their job harder. Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Commissioner Jeremy Mikoljczyk said they're salting the roads in anticipation, but he's worried much of the brine will wash away. That could lead to some dangerously icy conditions on Friday, but his team will be working all through the storm to keep things as under control as they can.
WTOL-TV
Wood County post office makes its mark on the holiday season, drawing crowds at Christmastime
A post office in Wood County is more popular than usual for a special reason this time of year. Take a look at what draws crowds to the village of Rudolph, Ohio.
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday
TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
13abc.com
Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers are rerouting traffic up the I-475 exit to U.S. 24 and back on I-475 northbound following an accident involving an overturned semi-truck. The semi-truck overturned at the traffic shift on I-475 in Maumee 13abc crews are on the scene to provide more details. This is...
Furniture, Dishes, and More Left Behind: Abandoned Farmhouse Near Tecumseh, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go...an old abandoned farmhouse somewhere along M-50 near Tecumseh. Looking at the photos, the house seems to have been overtaken by nature...all the weeds, bushes,...
13abc.com
Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety. Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Perrysburg’s safety and security...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
13abc.com
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages. We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison...
