Eyewitness News
Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Pedestrian Crash in Norwich: Police
A man has died after being hit by a car in Norwich Thursday night. Firefighters said they were called to Hickory Street at Golden Street for a reported pedestrian crash at about 4:30 p.m. Responding crews said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Hartford
Crews are investigating after a fire damaged a multi-family home in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the home on Martin Street around 3:12 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the porch, in the basement, on the first and second floors...
NBC Connecticut
Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven
Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home. Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten...
NBC Connecticut
2 Pedestrian Crashes Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating two separate pedestrian crashes that happened in New Haven Thursday night. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area of Broadway and Whalley Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Authorities said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another pedestrian...
Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run
Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in New London
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning in New London. Officers were called to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street at about 3:15 a.m. Responding officers found a man who fled on foot into a wooded area. The man had a gunshot...
NBC Connecticut
House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police
Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night. It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police. Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may...
Eyewitness News
A three motor vehicle collision occurred on I-84 Westbound
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - EMS and local fire departments were called to a three motor vehicle collision. Police reported that the collision happened at approximately 10:49 a.m. on I-84 Westbound near Exit 33 in Plainville. They received word that the incident could be a possible entrapment. After further investigation, the...
NBC Connecticut
2 Cats Dead, One Firefighter Hospitalized After Vernon Fire
A firefighter was taken to the hospital and two cats have died after a fire that damaged apartments at a complex in Vernon Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the complex on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, they found...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Critically Injured in West Hartford Crash Has Died: Police
A man that was critically injured during a pedestrian crash in West Hartford last night has died, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a person with critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Injured, Person Rescued After Car Goes Into Pawcatuck River
A firefighter was hospitalized after crews rescued a person from a car that went into the Pawcatuck River Monday night. The Westerly Fire Department said they received a call reporting that a car went into the river from Cogswell Street at about 8:30 p.m. Pawcatuck and Westerly crews found the...
Pedestrian killed in Norwich collision
NORWICH, Conn. — A man has died after a car collision in Meriden on Thursday evening and the driver is in custody. Norwich police said at 4:33 p.n., they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hickory and Golden Street. Injuries were reported and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Man Found in Stolen Vehicle in Hartford With Gunshot Wound Dies
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle in Hartford with a gunshot wound on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call about an unresponsive man at the intersection of Canton Street and Donald Street around 1:49 a.m. When police arrived, they...
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
Five displaced by house fire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five residents of a two-family home on Wadsworth Street in Manchester have been displaced after a house fire. Firefighters were called to the house at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a fire on the outside wall of the first floor. There was also smoke on the second floor, according […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Warn of Person Stealing Packages in Black Rock Section of Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police are warning Black Rock residents to be careful of a porch pirate that's stealing packages. The thefts are happening in the area of Grovers Avenue and Courtland Avenue. Authorities received a complaint at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Doorbell video shows a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray...
