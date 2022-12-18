ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Hall leads Clemson to win at Georgia Tech

PJ Hall dominated in the post early and often, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 79-66 road win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets made their first four field-goal attempts and took a 14-10 lead with 14:36 remaining in the first half a Jalon Moore jumper. From that point on, the Tigers took control.
Clemson 2023 Recruiting and the Transfer Portal

Clemson’s Class of 2023 is pretty much in the books. While the staff may look for another target or two between now and National Signing Day in February, it is hard to believe much will change. There just aren’t enough recruits, especially at a level Clemson needs, the Tigers to dramatically improve the roster.
Clemson Basketball Hits the Road to Face Georgia Tech

Following a dominant win over Richmond on Saturday, Clemson basketball (9-3, 1-0 ACC) is hitting the road to face off with Georgia Tech (7-4, 0-1 ACC) in Atlanta on Wednesday night (7:30pm, ESPN2). The Tigers enter the contest winners of five of their last six games, and look to build on their good conference play start in the ACC.
