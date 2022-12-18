Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin's holiday recipes
CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin’s …. CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. Top Scams of 2022.
Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. For the dogs in the program, playtime is also paired with practice. In one scenario, for example, the dogs search for a gun in the grass. “It’d take 10, 15,...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 168 – Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Partnership
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College continue to partner to help prepare the country’s workforce and economy, while providing a quality education. The two entities recently gathered together at a summit, along with more than 100 leaders from around the state, local workforce, and economic development groups to further expand opportunities for the non-traditional college student to earn a quality education, and improve their prospects for future employment.
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have dismantled a major drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Twelve suspects are now facing charges in the case. In all, prosecutors seized 408 pounds of meth, 8 kilograms of fentanyl and 28 firearms. The seized firearms included several semi-automatic AR-platform rifles. Approximately $32,800 in U.S. currency, as well as six vehicles, two trailers, three all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike, were also seized.
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if she was purchasing the gun for herself, but prosecutors said she was buying it for Antione Sutton, a convicted serious violent felon.
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Waterview Drive around 2:15 Thursday afternoon on a report of a person shot. This is near 10th Street and 465. When police...
Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare...
Law enforcement brush up on active shooter response
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police joined members of several other law enforcement groups Thursday as they sought to make sure they are ready for the next time an active shooter event happens. The training comes as police look at the response to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in July....
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his latest conviction related to dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. In addition to 11 years in federal prison, 53-year-old Kevin Robertson will be on supervised probation for five years following his release....
Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found...
Police find 3 missing Indianapolis juveniles after chase on I-65 ends with roll-over crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending after a woman and three Indianapolis juveniles were injured following a chase with Indiana State Police on I-65. It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver — who police later said was an adult — kept going north on I-65.
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
IMPD finds man missing from Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side. Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road. Police say Standeford is...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather. Some homes can easily lose power with strong winds and propane can be a great resource for staying warm. Space heaters run on it and it’s also useful to cook food on your grill.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of...
Pet owners reminded of Indy rules on winter pet safety
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With dangerous cold weather on the way to central Indiana along with the winter storm, it’s critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside. In fact, it’s the law in Indianapolis. It’s against a city-county ordinance to leave pets outside when it’s below...
Plan ahead to avoid winter storm travel trouble
INDIANAPOLIS – During one of the busiest, if not the busiest, travel weeks of the year, a major winter storm is impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast. With snow, blizzard-like conditions, and winds gusting up to 50 mph in some spots, traveling will be a headache as we head into the holiday weekend.
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said robbery detectives and the FBI started investigating after four homes were robbed by 3-4 people in a dark van. On Wednesday,...
