ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 20th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide at 10040 University Village Blvd. We know one person was shot and killed at an apartment complex called University Village at Charlotte. Police say a man was shot to death by his roommate. Police have not identified the victim and there’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Missing Teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety. Nichols was last seen wearing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

K-9 Drug Bust in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio. EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest. Paramedics determined his symptoms...
UNION COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy