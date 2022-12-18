Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 20th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, December 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
SBI submits case file on Charlotte City Councilman to Meck DA for review
CHARLOTTE — The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted its its case file on Councilman James Mitchell to District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for review. The SBI said the DA will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. The inquiry comes as Mitchell has been under investigation for his ownership stake...
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide at 10040 University Village Blvd. We know one person was shot and killed at an apartment complex called University Village at Charlotte. Police say a man was shot to death by his roommate. Police have not identified the victim and there’s...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
Bail bondsman acted in defense when he shot, killed man in Gaston County, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bail bondsman was justified when he shot and killed a man in Gaston County in June, officials said. The shooting happened on June 3 in front of a home on Diane 29 Theater Road in Bessemer City. Officers learned Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, had been shot several times. He died later that day.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Searching For Missing Teen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety. Nichols was last seen wearing a...
wccbcharlotte.com
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
qcnews.com
Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
Man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it has arrested a person in connection with a fatal shooting in University City on Wednesday morning. CMPD officers were called to an apartment complex at University Village Boulevard, where they found a male victim who had been shot at around 11 a.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
WBTV
Arrest made after child overdoses on drugs in Union Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say his 6-year-old son overdosed on narcotics in a tattoo studio. EMS and sheriff’s deputies were called to Ink-182 Tattoos in Indian Trail to provide aid to a child in cardiac arrest. Paramedics determined his symptoms...
qcnews.com
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Comments / 2