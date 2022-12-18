CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO