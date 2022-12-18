Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts

The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.

Everyone rode the emotional roller coaster on Saturday when the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime hole to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. And the guy who's had a front-row seat to Vikings games for the past 20+ years was no different.

Paul Allen, who went viral for his play-by-play in Minnesota's unthinkable win over the Buffalo Bills a month ago, has done it again with more electrifying calls during the biggest comeback in NFL history.

"Finally some positivity and I don't care what the score is," Allen said after K.J. Osborn caught a big pass to set up the Vikings' first touchdown of the game – a 2-yard pass to Osborn a couple of plays later.

Allen was rather subdued on the next two touchdowns by C.J. Ham and Justin Jefferson, but he unleashed a memorable call on the screen pass that Dalvin Cook took 64 yards for a touchdown to make it 36-34 with 2:15 to go in the game.

"Back to pass, screen left to Dalvin. Turns it up outside the numbers to the 40, gets to the 50 and he's loose!" Allen said, with analyst Pete Bercich screaming "No way!" in the background. "Dalvin 20, to the left, 15-10-5 ... touchdown! Dalvin Cook! Yes! Yes! A 64-yard touchdown. And he had to drag a Colt into the end zone!"

On the two-point conversion to tie the game, Allen exclaimed: "Fakes a hand-off, looks left, looks center. Yes! It is T.J. Hockenson for the two and we're tied at 36!"

And on Greg Joseph's game-winning 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime...

"Snap, spot. Joseph, right-footed kick is ... good! And the Minnesota Vikings have completed the greatest comeback in the history of the NFL. From 33 down, they beat the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36."

Here's video KFAN got from behind Allen in the radio booth on the final play.

