‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Has Heartwarming Reaction to His Son’s Latest Achievement

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
Photo Courtesy Paramount Network

Cole Hauser hasn’t only stolen our hearts as Yellowstone‘s beloved Rip Wheeler, but he’s also melting the internet with his heartwarming post about his son’s latest achievement.

On Friday, Cole Hauser’s son, Ryland Hauser, took to Twitter, where he boasted about his latest achievement as he prepares to become a college athlete. In it, he wrote, “Blessed to Receive my 3rd D1 offer from [Stetson Football]!! Thank you [Coach Harry Richards] for the opportunity!!”

Cole Hauser, rightfully proud, wrote in a Twitter post of his own, “Proud of you son.”

Cole Hauser’s followers shared their well-wishes for the Yellowstone actor’s son in the comments as well.

One fan commented, “That’s awesome nothing better than seeing your kid living out his dream.Congrats.”

A second gushed, “Ooohhh how exciting! I too, have a student athlete! Always a pleasure to watch them succeed.”

Cole Hauser Reveals New ‘Layers’ He’d Like to See Rip Wheeler Develop

In real life, we know Cole Hauser as both a devoted father and husband. And while his Yellowstone character, Rip Wheeler, has so far proven to be an exemplary husband to the fictional character Beth Dutton, played by actress Kelly Reilly, there’s another side of the character both fans and the actor are hoping to uncover. During a previous interview with Outsider, Cole Hauser spoke about how he’d like to see Rip develop a more fatherly relationship with one of the series’ newest characters, Finn Little’s Carter.

Hauser said during the interview that he’d like to see Rip, “Being a little bit more of a father figure, and somebody for [Carter] to look up to.”

We recently saw a little more of that relationship develop during the earliest episodes of Yellowstone season five. Speaking to Carter, who’d been in the barn feeding an orphaned calf, Rip tells the young cowboy, “Orphans don’t just get shipped off around here, Carter, in case you haven’t noticed.”

Rip has been known to show his soft side in scenes with Reilly’s Beth. However, this time, we saw a rare moment of affection from Rip toward the new character heading into season five. Hauser reflected on Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s work building characters like Rip and Carter. Cole Hauser said, “I think Taylor did a great job of slowly walking-the-dog when it comes to that relationship. So I’m excited for the audience to see that.”

Previous season five episodes also show Beth, as well as Rip, slowly stepping in as parental figures for Carter. With Rip left to teach the boy about cowboying and what it is to be a man, Beth sweetly mentions during a dinner scene her efforts to teach the orphaned boy manners. Given, that comes moments before she locks into a brawl with actress Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Nevertheless, the effort exists.

Be sure to tune in to the next all-new episode of Yellowstone when it airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.

