The New Rocket League Bugatti Centodieci Bundle Looks Like Fun

To buy a real-life Bugatti Centodieci—the EB110-inspired, Chiron-based special edition—you needed to be one of just ten people who were chosen to hand over its $9 million asking price. However, if like most people you weren’t one of those ten billionaires, you can now get a Centodieci for just ten bucks. Albeit a tiny digital one, as Rocket League just added the Bugatti Centodieci as a limited time add-on.

From December 19 to January 3, the Bugatti Centodieci will be available in the Rocket League store for 1,100 credits ($9.99). The Rocket League team took the Bugatti’s low-slung, aerodynamic body style to heart and gave it the rare “plank hitbox.” In the game, different cars have different hitboxes, which allow them to hit the ball differently, changing how you play. Some cars have larger, chunkier hitboxes but the Bugatti’s plank hitbox means it’s low, wide, and wedgy, similar to the game’s Batmobile. There aren’t many Rocket League cars with that hitbox, so it puts the Bugatti among a special few.

Along with the digital French hypercar, Centodieci buyers will also get a specific engine sound to go along with it. Although, it doesn’t sound quite like Bugatti’s quad-turbo W16’s deep, angry burble, it’s a fun touch. As with all Rocket League cars, the Bugatti can be customized with different colors but it also comes with a “Noire” decal, Centodieci wheels, and a new player banner.

The Bugatti Centodieci was designed to pay homage to the Bugatti EB110 from the 1990s and that design is carried over pretty faithfully into the game. In reality, The Centodieci’s monster 8.0-liter W16 makes 1,600 horsepower and it’s capable of 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 236 mph. Those performance figures aren’t represented in the game though, as all Rocket League cars have the same speed. However, it’s cool to see the Rocket League team give the Centodieci a hitbox that sort of represents its design.

The Centodieci is far from the only real world car, or even supercar, to be featured in Rocket League. There have been a ton of special edition cars to buy for the game, like the McLaren 570S, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Aston Martin Valhalla, Ford F-150 Raptor, and even the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler, to name just a few. But the Bugatti Centodieci is the most special, most expensive real-world car to make it into Rocket League and it can be had for less than one of the real car’s tire stem caps.