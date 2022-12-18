We at Home Instead in Citrus County would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped make our Be a Santa to a Senior gift program a success again this holiday season. Our great community stepped up and provided gifts for more than 1,600 seniors who may otherwise feel forgotten or unappreciated because they don’t have family or friends to share the holiday. Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable - the cheer Be a Santa to a Senior brings deserving seniors during this special season. This was the program’s 16th year in the area.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO