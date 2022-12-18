Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you from Home Instead for bringing holiday cheer to seniors
We at Home Instead in Citrus County would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped make our Be a Santa to a Senior gift program a success again this holiday season. Our great community stepped up and provided gifts for more than 1,600 seniors who may otherwise feel forgotten or unappreciated because they don’t have family or friends to share the holiday. Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable - the cheer Be a Santa to a Senior brings deserving seniors during this special season. This was the program’s 16th year in the area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you to Withlacoochee Electric for amazing light display
I would like to thank all of the employees at Withlacoochee River Electric in Lecanto, who provide the beautiful Christmas light display each year. Much effort and long hours are required to set up a stunning light show. It captures the real meaning of Christmas with the star high above the building, heralding angels and a nativity scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County awarded more than $7 million for the environment
Environmental dollars arrive from Tallahassee. Welcomed money but more is needed. The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clerk offers free passport photos for veterans, active military
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel. Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
"A Community Christmas on Court Street" brings Christmas spirit to Bronson
BRONSON — On Saturday, Bronson First Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “A Community Christmas on Court Street” with the help of Living Hope Church and Levy County 4-H. Court Street was blocked off for a night of family fun. Cookies, snow, hot cocoa, karaoke and a live nativity brought the Christmas spirit to Bronson. Rev. Coker commented on hoping for a good turnout to make this an annual event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
Citrus County Chronicle
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
Living history lesson
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned
A Tavares police officer is doing the LEO version of posting through it after a video of her falling out after being near a substance believed to be fentanyl went viral. Though the clip was shared without question by several Central Florida news outlets, it was clear from the beginning that we were not witnessing an overdose. Police have proven uniquely susceptible to the lies and narratives they spread to justify their own funding.
villages-news.com
Bathrooms for workers in The Villages
We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills home demolished
After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
fox13news.com
Students can earn college credits, get pilot's license after Sunlake High expands aeronautics magnet program
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County students can earn college credits and get a pilot’s license before graduating high school after Sunlake High School expanded its aeronautics magnet program this year. Matthew Santos, 17, is one of several seniors working toward his private pilot’s license through the dual...
villages-news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old suspect in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Police are looking for a teen suspect in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Several teens had been hanging out Saturday in an apartment at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.
Comments / 0