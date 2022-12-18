Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Patriots Practice Report: Key Player Returns, Two Starters Absent
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered both good and bad news for Bill Belichick’s struggling football team. Punter Jake Bailey, who’s been on injured reserve for over a month, was on the field for the media portion of practice. Bailey was eligible to come off IR last week but never practiced before New England’s road game against Las Vegas. The fourth-year pro struggled with punting before suffering his undisclosed injury, but his abilities on kickoffs have been sorely missed.
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out
The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.
Patriots-Bengals Weather: Saturday Game Could Be Coldest Of Season
If you plan on going to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, you might want to bring a winter coat. As of Wednesday morning, forecasts called for cold and windy weather during Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the low 20s, with a consistent breeze making it feel between 8 and 15 degrees. And it’ll be even worse during tailgating hours.
Patriots Hall Of Famer Calls Out Mac Jones For In-Game Outbursts
It’s one thing for media talking heads to rip Mac Jones for his vulgar in-game outbursts. It’s another thing when a highly respected member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame does it. Jones in recent weeks has become increasingly emotional during games, often dropping F-bombs and...
Former Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals ‘Ultimate Locker Room Guy’
Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped in the first year of his three-year deal.
Gardner Minshew Starting For Eagles Vs. Cowboys With Jalen Hurts Out
Minshew Mania is back and taking over Philadelphia for the matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Gardner Minshew is expected to start Saturday with Jalen Hurts missing the game due to his injured shoulder. The change...
Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle
Mac Jones is getting it from all angles. On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Hours later, fellow New England...
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Browns
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Olave didn’t practice at all this week which is a concern. If the Saints fall to Cleveland this weekend, it’ll likely knock them out of any running for the NFC South title, which could be enough for them to simply shelf their rookie pass-catcher for the season. If you’re relying on Olave in fantasy playoffs, it may be time to start thinking of a contingency plan in case we’ve seen the last of him this season.
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out For Bengals Game
The Patriots will be shorthanded Saturday afternoon. New England on Thursday ruled out three starters for its Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills will miss their second and third consecutive contests, respectively, while long snapper Joe Cardona will miss a game for the first time in his seven-year career.
NFL Week 16 Picks: ATS Predictions For Full Christmas Weekend Slate
We can just about guarantee you one thing as we dive into Week 16 of the NFL season: You won’t get a better holiday present than our weekly against-the-spread picks. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get a rare taste of wall-to-wall action on the actual holiday. Instead of investing a full slate on the big day, though, the league is spreading out the weekend games over two days, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday on Christmas Eve.
Jaguars-Jets DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Zach Wilson has the highest optimal probability on this DFS Showdown slate between the New York...
Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative. Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.
Richard Sherman Hopes Zach Wilson Has Started Last NFL Game
This season only continues to get worse for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller hit a new low during Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Wilson being benched again, this time in the third quarter in favor of unknown third-stringer Chris Streveler. While...
TNF Player Props: Lawrence's Law
After our second straight 4-1 mark coming out of last week’s NFC West Thursday Night Football battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, we are sledding into the Holiday Season feeling pretty festive. We’ve upped our record from the past two months to 34-21 and look to bring you a gift-wrapped set of picks tonight.
Mac Jones Explains, Stands By On-Field Displays Of Frustration
FOXBORO, Mass. — The sight of Mac Jones screaming or animatedly gesturing, either on the field or on the sideline, has become commonplace as this New England Patriots season devolves. It’s happened after negative plays or failed series in several games this season, including each of the last three...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star. “I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be” aren’t exactly the words you want to hear from a head coach about his wide receiver. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 9 and may be on the shelf until the postseason, where Patrick Mahomes may want a receiver who he has some chemistry with on the field for their most prominent spots. Keep an eye out for an official status on Friday and his practice designations early next week.
