New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Olave didn’t practice at all this week which is a concern. If the Saints fall to Cleveland this weekend, it’ll likely knock them out of any running for the NFC South title, which could be enough for them to simply shelf their rookie pass-catcher for the season. If you’re relying on Olave in fantasy playoffs, it may be time to start thinking of a contingency plan in case we’ve seen the last of him this season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO