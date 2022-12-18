ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Grandfather Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words Before His Death

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVOGE_0jmpH6Vx00
(Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Just days before his tragic death last week, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss shared some touching last words with his grandfather, Eddy Boss. Now, Eddy Boss is speaking out just days after Stephen Boss’s tragic passing and sharing this meaningful moment with his late grandson.

“Every word has meaning,” Eddy Boss says in a recent conversation with the Daily Mail.

“His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,’” he recalls of his grandson’s final message to him.

“Our question is why?” Boss adds. “Where did it come from?”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Grandfather Remembers The Performer As “Happy-Go-Lucky”

The 84-year-old grandfather notes that he and his late grandson spoke on a regular basis. The two had even talked just days before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s suicide, Eddy Boss says. And he had not noticed any signs that his grandson is struggling with his mental health, the grieving grandfather relates.

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” Eddy Boss shares.

“He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been,” he continues. “We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

Eddy also discusses the generosity his grandson was known for, adding that the DJ, dancer, and producer was humble and “brought light” into everyone’s lives.

“We’re completely devastated right now,” the grandfather shares of the struggle to understand the loss.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person,” Eddy Boss adds. The grandfather also notes that Stephen Boss “contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way.”

“We miss him dearly,” he says. “And we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen Celebrates His Grandfather Just Days Before His Tragic Death

Just days before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss succuumed to a self-influcted gunshot wound earlier this week, he shared a loving post on Instagram, celebrating his beloved grandfather’s birthday.

“Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)!” Boss shares in the recent Instagram post. “I love you,” the performer adds in honor of his granddad.

Mourning The Father And Husband

Just a few days before his tragic death, Stephen celebrated nine years of marriage with his wife, Allison Holker. The joy would soon turn into unmeasured grief as Holker mourned her husband Wednesday in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” she says in her touching message.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker continues. “He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Comments / 74

Windmaker
3d ago

Suicide is the result of hopelessness. You have to believe that there's a better way. Faith in Jesus can bring you through it when humanity has failed you. I've had dark times, but faith has been my savior.

Reply(12)
26
Tarla Muller
4d ago

why would you commit suicide before Xmas nice Xmas gift for your kids. something that will last there hole life .wow

Reply(16)
27
Ellen Parkhurst
4d ago

Why are you giving someone who committed suicide so much publicity? He was so selfish not caring for what he left behind.

Reply(9)
21
Related
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges | TMZ LIVE

Willie McGinest Ambushes Man, Hits Him with Bottle in Nightclub Beatdown. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss & Styles...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
Essence

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Following His Death

Connie Boss Alexander, who had a close relationship with her son, says she ‘can’t use words right now’ following his passing. The news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died last week shook the internet and saddened loved ones and fans. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is breaking her silence for the first time since her son’s passing.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Outsider.com

Al Roker Hospitalized Again

Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss

Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
HipHopDX.com

Al B. Sure! Opens Up About Tracheotomy In Latest Health Update

Al B. Sure! has offered fans some insight into the medical scare that left him in a coma for two months earlier this year. In the chat with Fox 5 New York, the 1980s R&B star recounted the last few moments before the coma, revealing that he remembers very little about the events that led to legendary producer Eddie F rushing him to the hospital.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

615K+
Followers
69K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy