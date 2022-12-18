ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Space crew using robotic arm to inspect damaged capsule

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The crew of the International Space Station on Sunday was inspecting an attached Russian space capsule that may have been damaged by a micrometeorite, while ground controllers considered whether to send up a replacement spaceship to ferry some of them home.

Russia’s space corporation, Roscosmos, said the crew was using a camera on a Canadian-built robotic arm to capture images of the Soyuz MS-22 where a coolant leak was detected last Wednesday night, U.S. time. After the images are transmitted to the ground on Monday, space officials will analyze them — along with other data about the problem — by month’s end and decide on next steps.

One option, Roscomos said, is to expedite the delivery of another Soyuz capsule to the space station. Workers at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan are preparing to launch Soyuz MS-23 to the space station next March with three crew members but could send it up sooner without a crew. That would allow some of the seven crew now on the space station to return home.

A Russian space official said last Thursday a micrometeorite could have caused the leak. Roscosmos said the damage was to the outer skin of an instrument and equipment compartment.

Roscosmos and NASA both say the problem doesn’t pose any danger to the crew. The leak prompted a pair of Russian cosmonauts to abort a planned spacewalk last Wednesday. An American spacewalk is planned next Wednesday.

NASA said the Soyuz capsule’s thrusters were tested last Friday and worked normally.

Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut and director of Roscosmos’ crewed space flight programs, said the leak could affect the performance of the capsule’s coolant system and the temperature in the equipment section of the capsule. Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency reported that the capsule’s temperature had risen but that ground controllers were able to reduce it to normal levels. The agency didn’t explain how the temperature was reduced.

Last Wednesday, as Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were about to venture outside the station on the spacewalk, ground specialists saw a stream of fluid and particles on a live video feed from space, along with a pressure drop on instruments, emanating from the Soyuz capsule.

Prokopyev, Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio had used the capsule to arrive at the International Space Station on Sept. 21, and it serves as a lifeboat for the crew. The capsule was scheduled to return to Earth with some of the space station’s crew, as part of regular rotations, next March.

Along with Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata; and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Invisible military aircraft not captured on Google Maps

CLAIM: A video shows a “top-secret military stealth plane” at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas that was visible on Google Maps, but was removed by the company. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Military and mapping experts agreed that the image, which appears to show the outline of an invisible aircraft, is not evidence of a “top-secret military stealth plane,” attributing it instead to a normal technical flaw in Google’s process for making high-resolution 3D maps. The image was created using this process, which involves stitching together multiple images, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. The plane is visible on Google Maps when the program’s “globe view” feature is turned on, and on Google Earth.
DYESS AFB, TX
The Associated Press

Explosion tears through Russian gas pipeline during repairs

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion during repairs on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair work. Three repair workers were killed and one was injured by the blast, which sent a huge plume of burning gas skyward, regional authorities said. The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine along its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the EU. Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion. The regional branch of Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant, Gazprom, said volumes of gas transit weren’t affected by the blast as supplies were rerouted along parallel lines.
The Associated Press

Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution

CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy