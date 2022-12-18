ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Home for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild puzzled. ‘Wait, is this a trailer?!’

By TJ Macias
 4 days ago

A cool residence that’s listed for $206,000 in Long Beach, California, has people on a popular real estate page talking.

Or rather asking, is this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence really a mobile home?

“Revisit history in this retro 1959 El Dorado Kropf home with multiple unique and magnificent upgrades throughout!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Enjoy the exquisite details transpired by the artistic craftsman in this truly one-of-a kind. From the outside charm to the expansive interior transformation, this home is an experience to see!”

The 1,510-square-foot residence is decked out in subtle pastel colors both inside and out and is located in a 55-year-plus community complete with a clubhouse. The home stands out in the best way possible, which is why it started turning heads on Zillow Gone Wild , a popular Facebook page and Twitter account.

“Why does this house remind me of Polly Pockets?” one person asked.

“I actually love everything about it!” another gushed.

“I’m still puzzled after having looked at the photos three times over…” someone commented.

“Very…..interesting. The actual posting includes some cool details. That price and that area? Great. And, quirky potential,” one person expressed.

“Wait!!! Is this a trailer???” another asked.

“I don’t understand…and I love it,” someone said.

“This is the house I never knew I wanted,” one person noted.

“What in the world is this house ? What is going on here???” another tweeted.

