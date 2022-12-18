4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently.

In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos.

Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday after the theft from Ulta Beauty.

The theft took place earlier this month at the store at 1472 Jeffreys Road.

The photos appear to show four different people — three women and a man — inside the store.

Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department

The women in the photos were wearing face masks and one woman was wearing a black t-shirt that appeared to say “Anti Social Social Club” in white lettering.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.

No other information was released about the theft.

