ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say

By Rodney Overton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Sc50_0jmpGFlY00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently.

In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos.

Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday after the theft from Ulta Beauty.

The theft took place earlier this month at the store at 1472 Jeffreys Road.

The photos appear to show four different people — three women and a man — inside the store.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSTIC_0jmpGFlY00
    Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo3jZ_0jmpGFlY00
    Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8b7g_0jmpGFlY00
    Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cViEB_0jmpGFlY00
    Photo courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department

The women in the photos were wearing face masks and one woman was wearing a black t-shirt that appeared to say “Anti Social Social Club” in white lettering.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.

No other information was released about the theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
WFAE

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself

A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy