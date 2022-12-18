Read full article on original website
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Names His Favorite ‘New’ Album
Ghost's Impera made our list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022, and they were also named our Artist of the Year. But what has Tobias Forge been listening to lately? In a new interview with Revolver, the frontman picked his favorite "new" album, and revealed which artist he listened to the most on Spotify this year.
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions
Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
Enter to Win a Vinyl 12-Pack From Loudwire’s Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Oh what a year 2022 has been, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you celebrate the year in hard rock and metal music that was in style. So we're offering a trio of vinyl album 12-packs showcasing some of the best albums of the year, each of which were featured in our Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 list.
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel Discusses Touring With Iron Maiden + More
Within Temptation lead singer Sharon den Adel was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. Earlier this fall, the Dutch symphonic metal band band opened a North American leg of Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast World Tour," so there was much to talk about. A new...
PHOTOS: Holidaze of Blaze – Snoop Dogg Lights up Casper, Wyoming
It was freezing outside, but things were heated up inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper last night. The 28,000 square foot facility was packed full for the Holidaze of Blaze tour that saw T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne with Snoop Dogg headlining. Concertgoers ranged...
Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams
This week, Queen's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. The streaming feat by the classic British rock band shows that their signature six-minute rock opus is still delighting listeners nearly 50 years after its release. It also shows the ultimate staying power of the hit 1975 Queen...
Rick Anderson, Founding Bassist of The Tubes, Has Died at 75
Rick Anderson, the bass guitar player who helped found the arty, glammy San Francisco rockers The Tubes, died at the age of 75 last week, according to Guitar World. The Tubes offered a brief announcement surrounding his death this week. No cause of death for the musician was given. Earlier this year, The Tubes' Re Styles died at 72.
Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover
Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
The Specials Singer Terry Hall Has Died at 63, Musicians Remember the Legend
English musician Terry Hall – who fronted ska/new wave group The Specials – has died at 63, his bandmates confirmed via social media yesterday (Dec. 19). Specifically, the Specials’ official Twitter account posted the following statement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following...
Bob Dylan Reveals He’s Seen Metallica Twice + 5 Other Revelations From Rare New Interview
In a rare public interview, Bob Dylan opened up about his latest endeavor, a book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the conversation with Jeff Slate for The Wall Street Journal, he also revealed some fun—and sometimes, surprising—facts about his musical tastes. You can read the full transcript of the Q&A here.
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Posts Photo With Ed Sheeran – Is This Collab Finally Happening?
We might be one step closer to the long-awaited (and in the eyes of some fans, the long-feared) collaboration between Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran now that the black metal icon has shared a photo from their lunch together after "having just done something fun."
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’
Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
Even Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Knows How Bad His Viral Acoustic Nirvana Cover Was
Almost three years after Puddle of Mudd's cover of Nirvana's "About a Girl" went viral for how... memorable it was, frontman Wes Scantlin has now openly admitted that it was bad, and offered an explanation as to why he struggled during the performance. Puddle of Mudd recorded the cover at...
And the Members of New Deathcore Vocalist Supergroup The Big Six Are…
Members of six deathcore bands have formed a new supergroup dubbed The Big Six and they've revealed their lineup in tandem with the announcement that their debut EP will be released next year. Supergroups, of course, are nothing new, but the concept has taken on a more significant meaning in...
Brian Johnson Not Allowed to Answer Any Questions About Playing Live With AC/DC
Will Brian Johnson ever play live with AC/DC again? It turns out that is a question he is not allowed to answer, which the singer revealed in a new interview on a recent episode of "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on Sirius XM. As it stands, the last AC/DC show...
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Has Died at Age 55
Martin Duffy, longtime keyboardist of Socttish alt-rock group Primal Scream and formerly of jangle pop/indie band Felt, has died at the age of 55. News of the musician's death was confirmed by his brother Steve, who shared on Twitter that Martin had "suffered a brain injury after a fall and passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his beloved son Louie."
Bam Margera Jams Onstage at Amon Amarth Show Following Hospital Release
Bam Margera appears to be doing a lot better after his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. The Jackass star was spotted on the side of the stage at an Amon Amarth concert in San Diego over the weekend, and based on a video, seemed to be in good spirits. The show...
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Welcomes First Baby with Wife Melody Ehsani
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea has just welcomed his first child with wife Melody Ehsani, People reports. The couple got married back in October 2019, and while it’s the first baby for fashion designer Ehsani, it’s the third for Flea. He also shares daughter Clara, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, as well as daughter Sunny Bebop, 17, with model/ex-fiancée Frankie Rayder.
When Fans Get Too Obsessed
This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”
