Ghost’s Tobias Forge Names His Favorite ‘New’ Album

Ghost's Impera made our list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022, and they were also named our Artist of the Year. But what has Tobias Forge been listening to lately? In a new interview with Revolver, the frontman picked his favorite "new" album, and revealed which artist he listened to the most on Spotify this year.
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions

Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry

Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams

This week, Queen's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. The streaming feat by the classic British rock band shows that their signature six-minute rock opus is still delighting listeners nearly 50 years after its release. It also shows the ultimate staying power of the hit 1975 Queen...
Rick Anderson, Founding Bassist of The Tubes, Has Died at 75

Rick Anderson, the bass guitar player who helped found the arty, glammy San Francisco rockers The Tubes, died at the age of 75 last week, according to Guitar World. The Tubes offered a brief announcement surrounding his death this week. No cause of death for the musician was given. Earlier this year, The Tubes' Re Styles died at 72.
Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover

Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
The Specials Singer Terry Hall Has Died at 63, Musicians Remember the Legend

English musician Terry Hall – who fronted ska/new wave group The Specials – has died at 63, his bandmates confirmed via social media yesterday (Dec. 19). Specifically, the Specials’ official Twitter account posted the following statement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following...
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’

Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Has Died at Age 55

Martin Duffy, longtime keyboardist of Socttish alt-rock group Primal Scream and formerly of jangle pop/indie band Felt, has died at the age of 55. News of the musician's death was confirmed by his brother Steve, who shared on Twitter that Martin had "suffered a brain injury after a fall and passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his beloved son Louie."
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Welcomes First Baby with Wife Melody Ehsani

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea has just welcomed his first child with wife Melody Ehsani, People reports. The couple got married back in October 2019, and while it’s the first baby for fashion designer Ehsani, it’s the third for Flea. He also shares daughter Clara, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, as well as daughter Sunny Bebop, 17, with model/ex-fiancée Frankie Rayder.
When Fans Get Too Obsessed

This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”
