What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Red Sox considering All-Star replacement for Trevor Story
The Boston Red Sox are looking at shortstop options ahead of the season so they can keep Trevor Story at second base. The Boston Red Sox have become the subject of ridicule in MLB this offseason. Their biggest area of criticism comes from the fact that they were unable to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and allowed him to hit free agency, where he ultimately signed a massive 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Red Sox living in different financial ‘galaxy’ than Yankees Killer Rafael Devers
If the Boston Red Sox didn’t learn their lesson from Mookie Betts’ departure, surely they would’ve been schooled by Xander Bogaerts fleeing for a mega-deal with the San Diego Padres, a crisis that could’ve been averted with a bit of fair treatment at any point following the 2021 season (or after his below-market 2019 extension, to be honest).
The Unbearable Weight of Mets Talent: It’s World Series or angry mob after adding Correa
The New York Mets have been the story of the offseason, spending money at a ridiculous clip to obtain top-level talent like Carlos Correa. Now the Mets have to do the hard thing … win the World Series. Perhaps it’s fitting that Spider-Man hails from Queens. The well-known line...
