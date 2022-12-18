Read full article on original website
Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Extended
Yesterday we reported that the Paws Up Pet Rescue donation drive was coming to an end. Due to the incoming snow storm, the representatives from Paws Up Pet Rescue have decided to wait to pick up the donations until next week. So, if you still wanted to donate pet-related items,...
City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance
The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
City of Manitowoc Announces Tree for a Tree Program
In an effort to help Manitowoc residents regain some of the urban canopy which is being lost due to the Emerald Ash Borer’s devastating effects on the city’s Ash Tree population, the City of Manitowoc Forestry Division will again offer a Christmas tree exchange program. The Tree for...
Manitowoc Mayor Officially Declares Winter Parking Ban
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has officially declared a Winter Parking Ban for tonight into Thursday morning. The ban will be in place from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Since this is not a snow emergency, the only roads that cars are not allowed to park on are the...
Major Snowfall Expected, Be Sure to Abide by City Parking Regulations
With some major snowfall expected throughout the end of the week, residents are being reminded about residential parking bans to allow for snowplows to clear the streets. In the City of Manitowoc, Mayor Justin Nickels told us there are two types of parking bans. “There is a Winter Parking Ban....
Sartori Ready to Bring in the New Year with Its Annual Big Cheese Drop
Everyone has their own traditions for bringing in the New Year. Some people watch the New York New Year’s Eve shows on TV, others gather with family, but people in the Plymouth area in Sheboygan County have their own unique traditions. For the past 16 years, Sartori Cheese has...
Local Veteran Organization to Host Snow Golf Event at Meadow Links
Just because there is snow on the ground, that doesn’t mean the golf season is over. A Snow Golf event has been announced for mid-February at Meadow Links in Manitowoc. Teams of four will compete in a scramble where they only use three clubs and a racquetball to complete the 9-hole course.
Charges In Fox River Boat Crash
There are finally charges in last summer’s boat crash on the Fox River that sent a dozen people to the hospital. The state’s Department of Justice yesterday announced hit-and-run charges against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann from Oshkosh. Investigators say he crashed his boat into the riverboat On The Loos...
Manitowoc County Board to Approve the Purchase of the Former Lakeside Foods Office Building
There are two governmental entities scheduled to hold meetings today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:15 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will give the public time to comment before discussing the possibility of a vacation extension for a Human Services Employee.
Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure
The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
Turning Point Door County Offering Reward for Information in a 2019 Suspicious Death
A Door County organization is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a 2019 death. The body of Cordarrow Hirthe was located on the Ahnapee State Trail on November 27th, 2019. Two years later, no arrests have been made. Turning Point Door County...
Appleton Police Find Meth Lab in a Southside Apartment
A 37-year-old Appleton man has been arrested after a meth lab was located in an apartment. The Appleton Police Department’s SWAT team joined forces with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to search the apartment in the 3000 block of South Chain Drive.
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
Holiday Music To Be Performed Tonight At The Capitol Civic Center
The Capitol Civic Center’s Community Chorale invites the public for a holiday concert tonight that is indeed “Everything Christmas”. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Jewel of The Lakeshore, includes selections “A Song of Praise”, Christmas on Broadway”, and “A Christmas Festival” audience sing-a-long.
Two Rivers City Council Says Goodbye to Two Civic Leaders, Hello to their Successors
Two prominent civic leaders in Two Rivers said goodbye to the City Council this week. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier attended his final Council meeting on Monday, as he sails off into the sunset. He announced his retirement earlier this year and will be succeeded by the former Assistant Police Chief...
Documentary on the Sheboygan Armory to be Screened at the Weill Center
One of many historic places in Sheboygan recently had a documentary made about its history. The Sheboygan Armory was constructed in 1941 and was placed on the State Register of Historic Places in August of 2018, and the National Register in 2019. It was then demolished in 2021 after it...
Sheboygan Police Investigating an Armed Robbery, Asking for the Public’s Help
The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery case. Officers were sent to the Family Dollar store in the 2800 block of North 15th Street on a report of an armed robbery just after 5:30 last evening. Witnesses say a white man entered...
Green Bay Preble and East High Schools Receive Donation from Cousins Subs
Two Green Bay high schools have been named the recipients of donations from Cousins Subs. Multiple area schools took part in a friendly competition where the amount of sales on specific days was tabulated and then a percentage was donated to the winning schools. Green Bay Preble was declared the...
Health Department Encourages Flu Vaccination, Offers Free Flu Shots to Children
With the flu season in full swing, the Manitowoc County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated. In a news release, Health Officer Stephanie Lambert said that “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to stay healthy and protect against flu. Approximately 80% of flu-related deaths in children occur in children who are not vaccinated.”
Alan Jay Chermak
Alan Jay Chermak, age 79, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home in Manitowoc with his wife Carol by his side. Alan was born on March 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Harry and Mabel (Peterson) Chermak. He graduated with the class of 1961 from Lincoln High School. He ran Track and Field, wrestled, and managed the high school football team. While at Lincoln High School he was known as Squirrel, nick-named by Tiny for his fun “squirrely personality”. After graduating, he attended Brown College in Minneapolis, MN and graduated with an associate degree in Business. On February 13, 1965 he married his high school sweetheart Carol Jirikowic in Neenah, WI. Together they celebrated 57 beautiful years together.
