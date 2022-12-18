Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO