Read full article on original website
Related
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
Patriots fan screamed at by Raiders fan in viral video vindicated by Robert Kraft himself
A Patriots fan who was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas is getting rewarded for keeping his cool in the coolest possible way. Going into an NFL stadium as an away fan can be a stressful experience. The vast majority of fans leave each other alone. Unfortunately, the obnoxious ones are often impossible to ignore.
Jaguars collect third straight win as Jets bench Zach Wilson again after brutal performance
A battle between the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft saw Trevor Lawrence come out on top for the Jaguars, their third straight win, while Jets QB Zach Wilson was benched.
Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year
The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 16
This week’s DraftKings lineup features plenty of fantasy studs with plenty of upside, as well as some sleepers. Here is the best lineup for Week 16. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, don’t fret — DraftKings is still a way to play fantasy football and add a little spice to gamedays.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0