Michigan State

jerry yax
4d ago

the fake recount does not work since a real recount would make sure each ballot belongs to a real citizen of the state

John C
4d ago

Whitmer has ruined Michigan and it's only getting worse as crime is up all over, bogus VOVUD lockdowns have killed businesses...

talk'n2myself
4d ago

doing recounts for the cult members is pointless, just look at these comments, nothing is going to make them accept reality

Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals

WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking

The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view

A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control

LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Election board to meet on recount results for Michigan ballot proposals

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Partial hand recounts of two ballot proposals validate election results

Unofficial recount results for Proposals 2 and 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot show no significant changes in the margin of victory for the constitutional amendments that allow for nine days of early voting and enshrine abortion rights in Michigan's constitution. The results from the partial recount, which will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.

Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan

(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

In strategy session after losses, Michigan Republicans say donors abandoned them

Lansing — The co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party privately told supporters last month that the party's long-established donors would rather "lose this whole state" than help GOP candidates because they "hate" former President Donald Trump. Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Wallet Watch: housing, wages and holiday cheer

We know your days are full of good tidings and cheer so you may have missed what’s happening in Michigan’s economy this week. Every week my colleague Rose White and I put together Wallet Watch, your economic recap. Let’s jump in. Creative housing solutions. Over the weekend,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

