Read full article on original website
jerry yax
4d ago
the fake recount does not work since a real recount would make sure each ballot belongs to a real citizen of the state
Reply(25)
38
John C
4d ago
Whitmer has ruined Michigan and it's only getting worse as crime is up all over, bogus VOVUD lockdowns have killed businesses...
Reply(3)
16
talk'n2myself
4d ago
doing recounts for the cult members is pointless, just look at these comments, nothing is going to make them accept reality
Reply(21)
11
Related
Michigan proposal recount ends with few changed votes, many failed challenges
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s top elections panel on Wednesday unanimously certified a massive recount of the midterms that was brought to investigate alleged systemic fraud but instead found ballot counting equipment is accurate. It’s the latest confirmation that Michigan’s elections are free of widespread cheating or tampering, despite...
Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
Fox17
Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals
WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking
The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking appeared first on Michigan Advance.
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan Democrats’ big education priority: Reform or kill read-or-flunk law
Michigan Democrats who take control of Lansing in January may move to repeal a controversial law requiring students who test more than a grade behind in reading to repeat the third grade. The law has many exceptions that allow students to move onto the fourth grade, but Democrats say it...
wdet.org
MichMash: Investigation into Lee Chatfield’s alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ heats up
Lee Chatfield, a former Republican Michigan House representative, is being investigated by the state for connections to a long list of allegations, including embezzlement, bribery, misconduct and sexual assault. In this episode:. What we know about the investigation into Lee Chatfield. Why are Michigan district courts wary about releasing affidavits.
Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view
A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
An AARP study of Michigan drug prices found respondents have not filled prescriptions because it was too expensive
House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control
LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
michiganradio.org
Election board to meet on recount results for Michigan ballot proposals
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
Detroit News
Partial hand recounts of two ballot proposals validate election results
Unofficial recount results for Proposals 2 and 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot show no significant changes in the margin of victory for the constitutional amendments that allow for nine days of early voting and enshrine abortion rights in Michigan's constitution. The results from the partial recount, which will be...
Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.
Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
Is a pay raise in store for Michigan lawmakers?
For those who believe state lawmakers are overpaid and underworked, you might like what the head of the state pay panel has to say.
WNEM
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Detroit News
In strategy session after losses, Michigan Republicans say donors abandoned them
Lansing — The co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party privately told supporters last month that the party's long-established donors would rather "lose this whole state" than help GOP candidates because they "hate" former President Donald Trump. Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford,...
Wallet Watch: housing, wages and holiday cheer
We know your days are full of good tidings and cheer so you may have missed what’s happening in Michigan’s economy this week. Every week my colleague Rose White and I put together Wallet Watch, your economic recap. Let’s jump in. Creative housing solutions. Over the weekend,...
themanchestermirror.com
Democratic control of Michigan puts climate change action on 2023 agenda
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer considered top priorities for her second term in Lansing, she landed on a big one for the environment: Codify the goals laid out in her administration’s climate action plan into Michigan law.
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 119