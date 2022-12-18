10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys hockey — Jake Cass supplies three assists and closes out the scoring with a goal to lift the Stillwater boys hockey team to a 4-1 SEC victory over Roseville at the SCVRC. Assistants Pete Hamilton and Matt Doman are serving as head coaches with Phil Housley serving as head coach for the United States team at the World Junior Championships in Russia.

Boys swimming and diving — Despite finishing first in just two events, the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team easily holds off runner-up Anoka 443-319.5 to win the 14-team Bengal Invitational. Liam Gibb and Colin Eason place first and third in diving while Brady Anderson and Marcus Green finish 1-2 in the 100 backstroke to help pace the Ponies.

Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl turns in a season-best all-around score of 36.15 to help lead the Stillwater gymnastics team to a runner-up finish in the Team Pride Invitational at St. Cloud Tech. The Ponies post a team score of 140.4 to place second behind the host Tigers (147.5).