Emergency travel only on Blackfeet Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials on the Blackfeet Reservation announced emergency travel only until further notice. They cited significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills.
Missoula Fire Dept. responds to trailer home fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a trailer house fire on the 600 block of Ivy Street on Wednesday. Arriving units found smoke coming from three sides of the trailer and began a quick interior fire attack and search of the structure. Crews contained the fire...
Blacktail Mountain closed Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blacktail Mountain will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to extremely cold temperatures. Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the forecast calling for things to continue to get colder, we will be closed Wednesday, December 21st. We will look to re-open for daily operations...
Salvation Army makes urgent appeal to boost donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Salvation Army is making a last-minute appeal to boost donations to its virtual and physical Red Kettle Campaign,. Salvation Army leaders said the need is "urgent." Divisional Commander Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley said the Salvation Army is trying to provide food, shelter, toys, and clothing...
MHP advises travelers to prepare before holiday travel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol responded to more than 230 crashes across the state Wednesday. As more people hit the road for the holiday weekend, Montana Highway Patrol's Sgt. Jay Nelson reminds travelers to plan ahead. "Start with just your vehicle itself. Make sure that you check the...
Drummond schools to close Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Drummond schools will be closed on Wednesday due to an extreme cold weather forecast. The following was sent out by Drummond Public Schools:. Due to the continued extreme weather forecast, Drummond Schools will be canceling school on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. From the National Weather Center, "If there ever was a scenario when discretionary travel across the region should be avoided, this is that time." With the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of this decision, today will be the last day of school before our winter break. All activities on Wednesday will also be canceled. I wish you all a happy holiday season.
Crash blocks U.S. 93 north of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash has blocked U.S. 93 north of Victor. 0.75 mile north of Junction Montana Secondary 370 - Crash with lanes blocked until further notice.
River access project at Caras Park gets additional funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — The final piece of funding is in place for a project to improve river access at Caras Park in Missoula. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency committed $100,000 to the project last week. Their contribution is part of a $405,000 local match. The feds are kicking in $1.2...
Missoula neighborhood loses water pressure as crews work to find leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — Workers are trying to find the source of a water leak in a Missoula neighborhood Tuesday night. Crews throttled down water pressure while they work on Duncan Drive in the west Rattlesnake. Some residents may notice little to no water pressure in their system. City officials...
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
Bison Range to close Thursday due to extreme cold
MISSOULA, Mont. — The CSKT Bison Range announced it will close this Thursday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Weather permitting, officials expect to remain open on Wednesday. The Bison Range posted the following information on Facebook:
Crash closes lanes of Hwy 93 south of Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions at mile marker 56 on Highway 93 South south of Victor near Bear Creek. The roads are snow packed and slick, officials are asking drivers to slow down.
Flathead Electric Co-op asks customers for assistance on reducing power
MISSOULA, Mont. — Power crews are working in dangerously cold temperatures to restore power. Flathead Electric Co-op's outage map showed more than 2,600 customers without power, that number is now down into the hundreds. Public affairs specialist Courtney Stone said the Bonneville Power Administration told Flathead Electric Co-op that...
Historic subzero temperatures call for preparation to stay safe outdoors
MISSOULA, MT — Historic cold temperatures are rolling into the Treasure State, and some areas have the potential to see wind chills down to minus 60 with temperatures not far behind. The Environmental Protection Agency says thousands of Americans have died from cold-related incidents. If you are bold enough...
Frigid temperatures, tracking snow that will impact holiday travel
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for the Lower Clark Fork Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snow intensities are expected Friday afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for...
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, extreme cold
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much and 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow will arrive today and continue through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. About 4 to 12 inches will fall in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission, Seeley/Swan, and Flathead Valleys, as well as along the I-90 corridor from St. Regis to Drummond. Lookout and Lolo Passes should expect a foot to 18 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Details regarding snow amounts are located at the end of this article.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow could impact holiday travel
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold today and early Friday. Subzero highs and lows are expected today. Air temperatures will range from -20 to -40 through the morning drive, factor in the wind and it will feel like it is some 40 to 50 degrees below zero!. Ample sunshine is expected...
UM adds 13 players to roster on signing day
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On National Signing Day, UM added 13 new players to their roster. 8 of the 13 players come from the Treasure State while the remaining 6 are from out of state. The following is a press release sent out by UM Athletics:. Montana head coach Bobby...
Doing Better Business: Resolutions to protect against scams in the New Year
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scams continue to grow across the nation, but the Better Business Bureau has some resolutions for a scam-free New Year. The BBB continues to see significant losses due to scams. "Online purchase scams are still the most reported scams to our scam tracker, what's more concerning...
