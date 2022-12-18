MISSOULA, Mont. — Drummond schools will be closed on Wednesday due to an extreme cold weather forecast. The following was sent out by Drummond Public Schools:. Due to the continued extreme weather forecast, Drummond Schools will be canceling school on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. From the National Weather Center, "If there ever was a scenario when discretionary travel across the region should be avoided, this is that time." With the safety of our students and staff at the forefront of this decision, today will be the last day of school before our winter break. All activities on Wednesday will also be canceled. I wish you all a happy holiday season.

DRUMMOND, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO