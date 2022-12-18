Read full article on original website
Alabama Goes Into The Deep Freeze Tonight
BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: Temperatures will reach the 55-61 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky; most of the day will be dry, and the sun could peek out in spots this afternoon. Enjoy these temperatures as the long awaited Arctic front will enter the northwest corner of the state around 6-7p CT.
The Midday Report — Cloudy & Some Mist for Now; Bitter Cold About 12-Hours Away
Skies across North/Central Alabama are socked in with cloud cover as we are making our run-up to the midday hour on this Thursday before Christmas. Under some of those clouds, a very light mist to drizzle could be falling in places. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 40s in the north to the lower to mid 50s in the south. Troy was the warm spot at 54º, while the cool spot were Albertville and Fort Payne at 45º. Birmingham was at 48º.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Active Warnings & Advisories for the Arctic Blast
All the Tennessee Valley counties (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan) are set to go under a WIND CHILL WARNING tonight at midnight and is set to expire at 12 pm on Saturday. An arctic blast will move through the area this evening, and temperatures will rapidly plummet afterwards. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero to 20 below zero will be possible.
Dry Today; Bitterly Cold Air Rolls Arrives Late Tomorrow Night
DRY DAY AHEAD: Look for a high in the mid 50s across most of Alabama today with intervals of sunshine as dry air returns to the state. Clouds thicken tonight and tomorrow ahead of an Arctic front; some light rain is possible ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening hours, but amounts should be light (generally under one tenth of an inch).
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Light Rain At Times Today; Bitterly Cold Arctic Air Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: We have areas of light rain across most of Alabama early this morning with temperatures generally in the low 40s. Expect some light rain at times through the day with a cloudy sky… temperatures hold in the 42-46 degree range. Then, tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
Late Night Arctic Blast Update for North/Central Alabama
There will be a huge swing in temperatures across North/Central Alabama from what we’ll see for daytime highs on Thursday to what we’ll see for early morning lows on Friday morning. Dangerous wind chills will be experienced as well as winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Here is what the models are showing us…
Wind Chill Watches Extended; Wind Chill Warning Issued
Folks, while this is not a tornado outbreak or a derecho that will be moving through the area, you should prepare for this and be ready as this was a severe weather event. With lows expected to be in the single digits, gusty winds, and wind chills dropping as low as -10º to -15º at times, there is a serious threat of frost bite and hypothermia if you happen to lose power or have to be stranded outdoors or in a car. Here are the latest watches and warning updates from the NWS offices in Huntsville and Birmingham.
Hard Freeze Warning Issued, Along With Wind Chill Advisories & Warnings
For the locations in North Alabama (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties), there are no changes in the watches and warnings that are in effect at this point; however, there will most likely be extensions to those products later on. There is also...
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K’Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items. According to Jackson, she allegedly took […]
Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
