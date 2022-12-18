Folks, while this is not a tornado outbreak or a derecho that will be moving through the area, you should prepare for this and be ready as this was a severe weather event. With lows expected to be in the single digits, gusty winds, and wind chills dropping as low as -10º to -15º at times, there is a serious threat of frost bite and hypothermia if you happen to lose power or have to be stranded outdoors or in a car. Here are the latest watches and warning updates from the NWS offices in Huntsville and Birmingham.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO