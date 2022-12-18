ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alabamawx.com

Alabama Goes Into The Deep Freeze Tonight

BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: Temperatures will reach the 55-61 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky; most of the day will be dry, and the sun could peek out in spots this afternoon. Enjoy these temperatures as the long awaited Arctic front will enter the northwest corner of the state around 6-7p CT.
alabamawx.com

The Midday Report — Cloudy & Some Mist for Now; Bitter Cold About 12-Hours Away

Skies across North/Central Alabama are socked in with cloud cover as we are making our run-up to the midday hour on this Thursday before Christmas. Under some of those clouds, a very light mist to drizzle could be falling in places. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 40s in the north to the lower to mid 50s in the south. Troy was the warm spot at 54º, while the cool spot were Albertville and Fort Payne at 45º. Birmingham was at 48º.
WAFF

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
alabamawx.com

Active Warnings & Advisories for the Arctic Blast

All the Tennessee Valley counties (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan) are set to go under a WIND CHILL WARNING tonight at midnight and is set to expire at 12 pm on Saturday. An arctic blast will move through the area this evening, and temperatures will rapidly plummet afterwards. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero to 20 below zero will be possible.
alabamawx.com

Dry Today; Bitterly Cold Air Rolls Arrives Late Tomorrow Night

DRY DAY AHEAD: Look for a high in the mid 50s across most of Alabama today with intervals of sunshine as dry air returns to the state. Clouds thicken tonight and tomorrow ahead of an Arctic front; some light rain is possible ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening hours, but amounts should be light (generally under one tenth of an inch).
alabamawx.com

Light Rain At Times Today; Bitterly Cold Arctic Air Arrives Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have areas of light rain across most of Alabama early this morning with temperatures generally in the low 40s. Expect some light rain at times through the day with a cloudy sky… temperatures hold in the 42-46 degree range. Then, tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
alabamawx.com

Late Night Arctic Blast Update for North/Central Alabama

There will be a huge swing in temperatures across North/Central Alabama from what we’ll see for daytime highs on Thursday to what we’ll see for early morning lows on Friday morning. Dangerous wind chills will be experienced as well as winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Here is what the models are showing us…
alabamawx.com

Wind Chill Watches Extended; Wind Chill Warning Issued

Folks, while this is not a tornado outbreak or a derecho that will be moving through the area, you should prepare for this and be ready as this was a severe weather event. With lows expected to be in the single digits, gusty winds, and wind chills dropping as low as -10º to -15º at times, there is a serious threat of frost bite and hypothermia if you happen to lose power or have to be stranded outdoors or in a car. Here are the latest watches and warning updates from the NWS offices in Huntsville and Birmingham.
alabamawx.com

Hard Freeze Warning Issued, Along With Wind Chill Advisories & Warnings

For the locations in North Alabama (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties), there are no changes in the watches and warnings that are in effect at this point; however, there will most likely be extensions to those products later on. There is also...
