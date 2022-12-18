Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more than projected for natural gas and coal to fuel its generating plants. A residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill rise from $132.79 to $140.53.

Dominion’s yearly rate is usually set in April, and the company warns that it will need another round of rate increases then.

