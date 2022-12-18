ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday. The move came after Dominion filed for a much higher increase in August, saying it was paying much more than projected for natural gas and coal to fuel its generating plants. A residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill rise from $132.79 to $140.53.

Dominion’s yearly rate is usually set in April, and the company warns that it will need another round of rate increases then.

Michael Hunt
4d ago

of course they are going up, these out of state people look at us as Revenue, nothing more. when is the last time you seen someone check your meters. they make up their own rules, and out government continues to go along with it

