Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
The Comeback

Jaguars make history in win over Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their late-season surge in Week 15’s Thursday night game against the New York Jets, winning 19-3. It was Jacksonville’s third-straight win and moved the Jaguars to 7-8. It also marked the first win of its kind in a long time for the Jaguars. On November 19, 2000, Bill Clinton was a Read more... The post Jaguars make history in win over Jets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year

The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons news: Motor City Cruise are a bust so far

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another rebuilding/developmental season, and were hoping to develop players across both their NBA and G-League rosters. Teams like Toronto have used the G-League successfully to develop players who weren’t quite ready, and it is part of the reason they have been so sustainably successful.
FanSided

Carlos Correa injury that ruined Giants deal revealed

The injury that scared the San Francisco Giants from finalizing a deal with shortstop Carlos Correa has reportedly been revealed. Earlier this week, the San Francisco Giants were expected to formally introduce shortstop Carlos Correa to the team and city. Then, a medical issue that popped up in his physical prompted the Giants from backing off from finalizing the deal. Early on Wednesday morning, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that Correa was jumping over to the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million.
FanSided

