The injury that scared the San Francisco Giants from finalizing a deal with shortstop Carlos Correa has reportedly been revealed. Earlier this week, the San Francisco Giants were expected to formally introduce shortstop Carlos Correa to the team and city. Then, a medical issue that popped up in his physical prompted the Giants from backing off from finalizing the deal. Early on Wednesday morning, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that Correa was jumping over to the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO