ClutchPoints

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
ClutchPoints

Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report

The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced

The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be […] The post Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers

After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 16: Trevor Lawrence wins battle of 2021 top picks

The NFL Week 16 schedule brings pro football fans a special present underneath the tree. As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday in 2022, the league moved 11 games to Christmas Eve Saturday (with a very special Saturday RedZone!) to go along with the traditional Thursday and Monday night games and three on Christmas Sunday. […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 16: Trevor Lawrence wins battle of 2021 top picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation

The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are on their way to missing the playoffs. As for Matthew Stafford, his campaign is already over after suffering a season-ending neck injury, limiting him to just nine games. At 34 years old, rumors are swirling around that […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

