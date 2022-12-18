Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Chiefs football player Mike Merritt was killed in a car crash
Mike Merritt a former UCF Knight and NFL football player for the Kansas City Chiefs was killed in a crash over the weekend in Orange County, Florida. Investigators say Merritt was driving in the wrong direction on State Road 417 and was killed after a head-on crash. Merritt was transported...
Gruden Calls for Official to Be Suspended Over McLaurin Call
The former Washington coach didn’t hold back his thoughts on the controversial penalty.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care
Former professional football player Ronnie Hillman made his NFL dreams come true during his early 20s. The Compton, Calif., native launched his career in college as a player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His run with the university earned him a spot in the NFL Draft picks two years into his college career.
Willie McGinest Arrest For Brutal Attack: Off NFL Network; Out of Patriots Hall of Fame?
New England's three-time Super Bowl hero Willie McGinest is facing legal troubles, perhaps a lost job and scrutiny about his standing in the Pats' Hall of Fame.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains decision to release WR Sammy Watkins
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the need to bring up running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad led to the team’s decision to release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur didn’t appear particularly happy about the...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced
The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be […] The post Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer 324-game suspension shockingly reduced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers
After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington fans will be stunned by wild truth behind Daniel Snyder’s $7 billion ask
It may be difficult to find an investment more lucrative than owing an NFL franchise. That is certainly the case for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who reportedly has received offers of more than $7 billion to buy the franchise. Snyder has received offers to buy the franchise since hiring...
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 16: Trevor Lawrence wins battle of 2021 top picks
The NFL Week 16 schedule brings pro football fans a special present underneath the tree. As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday in 2022, the league moved 11 games to Christmas Eve Saturday (with a very special Saturday RedZone!) to go along with the traditional Thursday and Monday night games and three on Christmas Sunday. […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 16: Trevor Lawrence wins battle of 2021 top picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation
The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are on their way to missing the playoffs. As for Matthew Stafford, his campaign is already over after suffering a season-ending neck injury, limiting him to just nine games. At 34 years old, rumors are swirling around that […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s blunt response to retirement speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
