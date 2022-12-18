If at first you don’t succeed, try again — and again. Make no mistake, the birth of North Haven High School wrestling wasn’t a matter of happenstance or luck. “There’s been a group of parents that have been trying to get North Haven wrestling for years,” explained Peter Tseperkas, who coaches the school’s new program. “They went to the Board of Education years ago and it didn’t get passed, maybe five, six or seven years ago, and then went to the board again last November and made a big proposal. It was too late in the game to start the season last year.”

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO