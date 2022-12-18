Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Related
zip06.com
Morgan Boys’ Basketball Takes Home Loss to East Lyme
The Morgan boys’ basketball team had their first game of the season on Dec. 17, in which they lost on the road to Hand by a score of 74-38. The Huskies then traveled to Haddam-Killingworth on Dec. 19, coming away with a 67-50 victory. On Dec. 21, the Huskies...
zip06.com
Guilford Takes Down Morgan in Intense Wrestling Bout
The Guilford boys’ wrestling team hosted Morgan on Dec. 21, in what proved to be a competitive matchup. The Grizzlies came out on top, however, by a final score of 55-21. Morgan’s Ariana Farr defeated Guilford’s Killian Thompson in the 113-pound bout at the 4:13 mark. Morgan’s Dominic Larabee won a 8-4 decision in the 120-pound bout over Dante Bilskis of Guilford. Alex Uzzo claimed a victory for the Grizzlies at the 0:36 mark of the 126-pound bout, defeating Creighton Johnson of the Huskies.
zip06.com
North Haven’s Brandi Shines in Girls’ Hockey Loss vs. Ridgefield
The Amity/North Haven/Cheshire girls’ ice hockey team took a 7-5 loss to Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate on the road on Dec.19. The scoring was very back and forth, but the Tigers ultimately prevailed. Ridgefield led the scoring in the first period, scoring three straight goals by Brianna Boulanger, assisted by Maddie Moreau...
zip06.com
East Haven Wrestling Ready to Make Bigger and Better Strides on Mat
The East Haven wrestling team had an average season campaign a year ago, yet backed by a motivated room of focused and grounded grapplers, the Yellowjackets are determined to make marked mat improvements this winter. Last winter, East Haven finished its dual-meet season with a record of 10-11, marking the...
zip06.com
Grizzlies Boys’ Ice Hockey Takes Dominant Road Win
On Dec. 17, the Guilford Grizzlies boys’ ice hockey team traveled to West Haven for their season opener. Guilford dominated the contest, coming home with a 8-3 victory. The scoring for the Grizzlies was spread throughout the game, as they scored three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period, and two goals in the third period.
zip06.com
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track and Field Team Shines at Developmental Meet
The Branford boys’ indoor track and field team hosted the SCC Boys Developmental Meet on Dec. 19, the team’s first meet of the season. The Hornets had several standout performers in the contest, including a few state qualifiers. Ryder Kropiwnicki qualified for states in the pole vault, placing...
zip06.com
Blumenthal Helped Lead the Nighthawks as Versatile Soccer Captain
The North Haven Nighthawks girls’ soccer season came to an end after falling to the Branford Hornets on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Class L state tournament by a score of 6-0. Although the season didn’t end how the Nighthawks had hoped, senior captain and right defender Ilana Blumenthal still proved to be a true leader for the team this season.
zip06.com
Gaetano Helped Galvanize Family Affair as Easties’ Soccer Captain
For Gabby Gaetano, the communal aspect of being on a sports team has always been at the crux of her passion for athletics. She helped make that evident by being a captain that constructed a familial feel with the East Haven girls’ soccer squad. The Yellowjackets senior started playing...
zip06.com
North Haven Wrestling Hoping to Blossom in Program’s First Year
If at first you don’t succeed, try again — and again. Make no mistake, the birth of North Haven High School wrestling wasn’t a matter of happenstance or luck. “There’s been a group of parents that have been trying to get North Haven wrestling for years,” explained Peter Tseperkas, who coaches the school’s new program. “They went to the Board of Education years ago and it didn’t get passed, maybe five, six or seven years ago, and then went to the board again last November and made a big proposal. It was too late in the game to start the season last year.”
zip06.com
Hills Has Sights Set High as Sensational Sophomore Libero for T-Birds
Only halfway through her second year of high school athletics within North Branford, Adriana Hills has proven that she can excel in multiple sports at multiple positions while being part of clubs that can grab championships for the Thunderbirds. The sophomore began playing softball around the age of 10 before...
zip06.com
Dolan Dominated as a Persistent, Patient Back for Hand Football
As an emerging running back for the Hand football team, Aidan Dolan learned that patience is indeed a strong virtue when it comes to his field assignment, and he did in fact patiently wait to make a huge impact in the Tigers’ biggest game of the season this fall.
newstalknewengland.com
Connecticut College Basketball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey
On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
zip06.com
North Haven Boys’ Hockey Team Hosts Two Annual Charity Events
The North Haven boys’ varsity ice hockey team held their annual Stuff-A-Bag food drive to benefit those in need of food items during their home opener on Dec. 17 at the Northford Ice Pavilion. Each year, the hockey team collects food items and this season distributed them to the North Haven Food Bank. It is an annual event that prides the hockey team with giving back to the community that is so generous to them season after season.
Fore! Public Golf Course Rates Go Up
Local golfers will have to pay slightly more to hit the links in Fair Haven Heights come April — as alders signed off on a higher fee schedule for the Alling Memorial Golf Club that still makes the Eastern Street venue less expensive than courses in Hamden, Woodbridge, or Orange.
zip06.com
Stuart Clancy
Stuart “Bounce” Clancy of Branford passed away on Dec. 17, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He is survived by his children, Kevin Clancy of East Haven, and Kimberlee Loughery (husband Jim) of Naperville, Illinois. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Clancy of Branford; and his former wife Lucille Clancy of Branford; and his grandchildren: Brooke, Autumn, Dakota, Kevin, Kristine, and Daniel. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Clancy; his brother Kevin Clancy; and his sister Susan Letis.
zip06.com
William Henry Bietz
William Henry “Bill” Bietz, age 58, of Branford, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 18. He was the devoted husband of more than 24 years to his wife Jane (Stoddard), and a wonderful father to their two children, Spencer and Allie. Bill grew up in Punxsutawney,...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
zip06.com
Joan Meglin Hardwick
Joan Meglin Hardwick of Branford, died Dec. 16 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Hardwick. Joan was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Branford, a daughter of the late Stanley and Antosie Norris Meglin. She had worked for the New Haven Register in the classified...
zip06.com
George Karl Beermuender
George Karl Beermuender, passed away peacefully at his Branford home on Dec. 15. He was born to the late Heinrich L. Beermuender and Johanna Geshmack in Klingenstein, Würtenberg Germany (Bavaria) on Feb. 29, 1932. He is survived by his children, Lori Anne Vogt (Steven) and George H. Beermuender (Antonia) of North Branford, and Ronald G. Beermünder of Milton Florida, with whom he lived for the past four years; and his grandchildren, Miranda T. Vogt and Jordan A. Vogt of Branford. Surviving siblings are Heinrich K. Beermünder of Söflingen, Germany, Henriette Garrity of Branford, and Fred Beermuender (Stella) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Fresa Beermuender; and by siblings, Sofie Bubb of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Karl H. Beermuender (Julie) of Branford.
zip06.com
Edward I. Hulbert, Jr.
Edward “Ted” I. Hulbert Jr., 86, of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 17. As a spring memorial service is planned, a more formal obituary will be released at a later date to include that information as well.
Comments / 0