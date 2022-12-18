ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

City of Eagle files lawsuit amid Arts Commission controversy

By By ABBY DAVIS KTVB
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPFkG_0jmpBjsB00

Originally published Dec. 14 on KTVB.COM .

Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission.

“The art commission ... promotes arts within the city,” former commissioner Jim Macfarlane said. “We would also sponsor and sort of champion art projects.”

After abruptly disbanding the commission on Sept. 20, the city of Eagle filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against one of the former members and several companies.

Mayor Jason Pierce previously alleged during an Oct. 11 city council meeting that one of the former members negotiated contracts without city approval. He did not specifically state who.

“We needed to make sure that we got more control over what was going on in this committee,” Pierce said during the meeting.

The city’s attorney also sent a demand letter on Oct. 18 regarding the potential contracts.

Since the city took legal action, Pierce said he cannot comment. During the September meeting, city officials said they were “restructuring” the commission, like they had previously done with the Historic Preservation Commission.

Several weeks later, city councilmembers officially approved an ordinance restructuring the commission on Oct. 11. The commission is now called the “Eagle Arts Advisory Committee” and has some different responsibilities.

The ordinance also decreased the number of members to three. Previously, there were anywhere from five to seven members on the commission at any given time.

Further, the new committee is now only required to meet semi-annually instead of nine out of 12 months.

Macfarlane said the announcement about restructuring took the former members by surprise.

“It looked like the city wanted to make us go away and take complete control of all the art projects, even though they chartered us to do that,” Macfarlane said.

Pierce initially made the allegations against one of the former commissioners during the Oct. 11 meeting.

“We are now being asked to pay these bills that we have not negotiated,” Pierce said during the meeting. “We always have to approve as a council, as a whole, to be able to go into contracts with folks.”

Macfarlane said the allegations about entering into unapproved contracts are untrue and that money was never paid out.

“To be accused of doing something when you didn't do anything wrong … to do that to a volunteer who's working on a project that the city council supported, just didn't seem right,” Macfarlane said.

Additionally, Macfarlane and the other commissioners sent a letter to the city on Nov. 29 before the lawsuit was filed. They asked the city to go on record and say everything the commission did was by the book.

On Wednesday, KTVB filed a public records request for the lawsuit and the city’s demand letter.

KTVB also reached out to the commissioner the lawsuit was filed against, who said he could not comment.

More from KTVB.COM:

Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa's City Council votes on a new council districts

For the first time in its history, the Nampa is required to establish council districts. On Monday, the City Council voted on whether the new map proposal complied with state requirements. Until now, the six seats were elected “at large” by voters within city limits. Starting next election cycle, in...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail

One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Ada County Emergency Management undergoes ASHER training

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Law enforcement and emergency response crews in Ada County received realistic training on active-shooter, hostile response situations this week. The training involving Ada County Emergency Management took place with Hands-On Training LLC, a company that works to simulate an active shooter situation as real as possible. It took place at Idaho's POST Academy.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities are concerned about lack of funding for rental programs

BOISE, Idaho — Cassidy Landry loves the color pink – exemplified by a bright pink Christmas tree, with silver and teal ornaments, decorated in her living room. But Landry did not always have a warm and inviting place to live. In fact, she was homeless for 10 months before getting rental assistance from the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities through its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit regarding March protests, new court filings show

When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez. The case centers around Child Protective Services’ action to remove an infant from his parents’ care...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café

From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Christmas CANCELLED In Boise This Year?

Nobody is safe in 2022. If you do/say/sing/wear something that someone on the internet doesn't like, you're going to hear about it. If enough internet trolls agree, then that thing is cancelled. Meaning, that thing can still exist, but oh boy are you a piece of trash if you still...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The state of family farms in the Gem State

BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Grinch arrested by Canyon County sheriff

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges. According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts. Police say the Grinch was caught on security...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Who Employs The Most People in Boise?

As we wrap up 2022, a lot of us are looking ahead to the new year and wondering what's in store for us. For some people, the goal will be looking for a new job or making a career change. What should the criteria be for someone who is looking for a new employer? One could argue how many employees a company has could be a good indicator of what it's like to work there.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

62-year-old Las Vegas man arrested in Eagle for bank fraud spree

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eagle Police arrested a 62-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a five-state bank fraud spree. On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, Eagle Police detectives, with the assistance of Garden City Police, developed evidence and interviewed Anubor J. Bagbi before arresting him. Bagbi is...
EAGLE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy