Washington State

National Grid update on storm restoration

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — National Grid has provided an update after their initial outage and repair update from Saturday . National Grid’s upstate New York field force of more than 3,200 workers restored service to more than 80,000 of 91,500 customers impacted by the winter storm that occurred Friday night.

National Grid says the storm, which brought more than a foot of snow to the region, with accumulations between 18 to 28 inches in some areas, caused widespread damage to the company’s electric transmission and distribution systems.

“The damage to our infrastructure was significant, particularly in the most remote parts of
our service area,” said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations. “Safely
restoring service in these areas could take significant time. We understand the inconvenience of
being without power, and our crews are out in full force to restore to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

On top of working to fix the systems, downed wires, and fallen tree limbs, harsh driving conditions and impassable roads made it more difficult for crews with difficult-to-reach equipment repairs in remote areas. However, National Grid is providing estimated times of restoration for customers who remain without service.

In Essex, Washington, and Warren counties, National Grid estimates 95% of affected customers in these counties will be restored by Sunday at 11:30 p.m. In Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, 95% of affected customers in these counties will be restored by Sunday at 6 p.m.

National Grid also is making residents aware of dry ice and bottled water locations on Sunday. in Essex County, the Schroon Lake Fire Department on 28 Industrial Drive in Schroon Lake will offer both from noon to 4 p.m. In Warren County, the Chestertown Fire Department will be open from noon to 4 p.m., located on 5885 NYS Route 8, in Chestertown. In Franklin County, the Paul Smiths-Gabriel Volunteer Fire Department will be open as well, offering both, from noon to 4 p.m., located on 68 State Route 86 in Gabriels, NY.

