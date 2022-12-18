No pattern of bias, Stanislaus State president says | Letters to the editor: Dec. 18, 2022

Stan State fighting staff lawsuits

I am writing to provide clarification regarding information recently published by The Modesto Bee about pending employment lawsuits at Stanislaus State . Many of the (plaintiffs’) allegations are mischaracterizations and simply are not true. These are four completely unrelated cases dealing with individual personnel matters, and we strongly deny any pattern of on-the-job discrimination, harassment or retaliation associated with these cases. The university does not agree with the assertions made by these former employees and will continue to vigorously defend these cases.

We are committed to respecting all our employees and providing the support they need to be successful in the workplace. In each of these cases, we took active steps to provide support and options to the employees and to respect their privacy. Ethical decision-making and integrity are important to our campus as we advance toward our equity-related goals. We endeavor for our actions to be fair and balanced, as well as compliant with applicable laws and policies.

I can assure the community and campus that there is no pattern of discrimination, harassment or retaliation at Stan State and the evidence will support our actions. We are committed to empowering our employees and creating a positive working environment for all at Stan State.

Ellen Junn, president, California State University, Stanislaus

Where are Modesto audits?

Re “ Modesto may not be filling vacant in-house auditor job soon ” (Front Page, Dec. 4): The city of Modesto is in violation of Charter Section 902.1: conducting annual audits, which have not been done since the passage of the original 2008 charter amendment. In my previous position as city clerk, I was responsible for auditing check registers, expense reports, payroll, and wage attachments. However, my concerns regarding the need for required specialized audits to be prepared by the city auditor were ignored by council, city staff, and external auditors. Measure G has now passed and amends Section 902.1.

If Mayor Zwahlen’s mantra is “everything is fine,” then prove it. If the city has nothing to hide, prove it. It’s called transparency and accountability — words politicians like to throw out when running for office but disregard after elected. If the city will not follow the will of the voters with the passage of Measure G, then residents should be very concerned and doubtful about Forward Together recommendations regarding the Modesto Police Department as well.

Kevin Valine’s article should have been published before the November election so Modesto voters would be assured where their increased sales tax money (Measure H) is going, with proper accounting oversight.

Stephanie Lopez, retired city clerk, Modesto

Solar decision flawed

I live in Sonora and I got solar for my house three years ago. I am not rich so I had to finance it. Even with the payments I am saving a lot on my electric bill. I live on a very tight budget, so this really helps.

I am opposed to the CPUC changes that will make it more expensive for everyday people to put solar panels on their roof. The change is too extreme. It would slash the value of solar energy 75% while boosting utility profits at the expense of the public, starting in April.

In states that enacted similar cuts, solar adoptions dropped by half or more. That’s the wrong direction for California. California should be working to increase local solar and batteries for everyday people, not decrease it.

Judy Herring, Sonora

Farewell, Mr. Pitts

I just read the final column from Leonard Pitts, Jr. Over the years Mr. Pitts has become my favorite columnist, and I would eagerly look forward to his columns. I am happy that Mr. Pitts has reached a point in life where he can leave his day job and turn his interests to his other long simmering passions. But I will sorely miss reading his thoughtful and thought-provoking columns here. Farewell Mr. Pitts, I wish you the very best.

Fernando J. Beltran, Turlock