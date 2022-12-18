ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

A Tennessee police chief resigns before photo controversy emerges

By Andy Cordan
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltfuv_0jmpAUgn00

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dustin Carr was only police chief in Millersville for a little over seven months, but early Monday morning he resigned abruptly under a cloud of controversy that now appears to include a graphic picture exposing himself while in uniform.

Dustin Carr was a Millersville officer for ten years, and he took over the reins of the department on April 7th.

When Carr abruptly resigned, it came out of left field for many people.

When questioned about it at the time, Carr told News 2, he was tired of little town politics, and he wanted to spend more time with his family, and he was taking a job in the private sector.

According to Millersville City Manager Scott Avery, Chief Carr texted his resignation at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.

Arctic air mass expected to bring frigid temperatures to East Tennessee late in the week and into Christmas

By week’s end, a graphic picture of Carr emerged and was shared across the internet.

News 2 has seen the picture. It shows Carr wearing his police uniform, his badge, and his gun, and he is exposing himself while standing in front of a mirror.

It is unclear when the picture was taken, how it was disseminated, or to whom.

Avery told News 2 he has seen the picture. “I can’t really talk about how I learned about the picture. I have seen it twice now, and I have never had possession of it. It’s never been given to me. No formal complaint was ever filed with me, which is what the law requires.”

According to the city manager, if Carr was still the police chief when the picture surfaced, he would have taken decisive action. “There would have been immediate administrative leave and investigation would have been started. If the picture had been validated and verified, I would have terminated the employee.”

Avery continued, “Technically. I guess I could still investigate it, but why are we going to spend man hours investigating something that no longer is relevant. Because on the surface, I do not see a crime which requires us to investigate. And the violation of the personnel rules no longer apply because he is no longer an employee.”

In a statement, Carr told News 2, the photograph in question was taken privately.

GSMNP: Man disappeared while kayaking at The Sinks

“It was shared illegally without my consent in order to harm me and my family.

I want the citizens of Millersville to know that throughout my entire career, I always took pride in performing my duties with great honor and integrity.

I’m thankful for the opportunity to have been able to serve the Millersville community. Following my voluntary resignation, I’m excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with my supportive wife and children as I pursue a new career in the private sector.

I’m unable to make further comments at this time.”

Dustin Carr, former police chief of Millersville

While Carr said the image was shared illegally, the city said no crime has been committed and at this time there is no investigation underway.

So, where does Millersville go from here?

The city has hired Interim Police Chief Melvin Brown, who is a long-time officer.

Brown’s resume is impressive. He is a 7th-degree black belt in multiple martial arts disciplines.

Human heart found in TDOT salt pile in Humphreys County

Brown worked for 30 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department in various capacities including SWAT, Vice, and Crime Suppression. He was also an investigator with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and served on a U.S. Navy Nuclear sub.

City leaders said Brown brings new energy to the force.

“He is not working today, because he is working Saturday evening with the officers with the people out on the street. How many police chiefs would do that? and this guy is just an interim,” said Avery. “On his fourth day, this guy is out working with patrolmen making sure they have all the tools they need to do their job and make sure that everything out there is working the best for this community.”

While Brown is the interim chief, the city manager said the position of chief will be opened up to candidates nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee man arrested in Texas

A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers

ON DECEMBER 16, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL COLONEL MATT PERRY WELCOMED THE NEWEST GRADUATING CLASSES OF TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS. GOVERNOR BILL LEE SERVED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER, AND COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG SWORE IN THE NEW TROOPERS AS THEY DELIVERED THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DONELSON. LATERAL TROOPER CADET CLASS 1122 GRADUATED 11 TROOPERS, ALL OF WHOM WERE PRIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND CERTIFIED IN PEACE OFFICER STANDARDS AND POST TRAINING. TROOPER CADET CLASS 1222 GRADUATED 29 TROOPERS. AFTER GRADUATION, THE NEW TROOPERS WILL RECEIVE FIELD TRAINING WITH TROOPERS WHO ARE CLASSIFIED AS FIELD TRAINING OFFICERS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy