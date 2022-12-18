ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
IMPACT To Present 2022 Retrospective, Year-End Awards On 12/29

IMPACT Wrestling is looking back at 2022 for their December 29 episode as the year comes to a close. IMPACT Wrestling announced on December 22 that its final television episode of 2022 will feature highlights of the year and a presentation of year-end review awards. To see some of last...
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW

Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People

Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling

Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
