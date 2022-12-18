Read full article on original website
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Bully Ray Outsmarts Tommy Dreamer And Josh Alexander, Mickie James Drops Jordynne Grace | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on December 22, 2022. - Tonight, Bully Ray, with the help of Jason Hotch and John Skyler, beatdown Tommy Dreamer and enraged Josh Alexander even further. Now, the World Championship match at Hard to Kill will have a very special stipulation. Learn more here.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
IMPACT To Present 2022 Retrospective, Year-End Awards On 12/29
IMPACT Wrestling is looking back at 2022 for their December 29 episode as the year comes to a close. IMPACT Wrestling announced on December 22 that its final television episode of 2022 will feature highlights of the year and a presentation of year-end review awards. To see some of last...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW
Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People
Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
Rich Swann Signs Two-Year Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Rich Swann is sticking with IMPACT Wrestling. Swann announced he has signed a two-year extension with IMPACT Wrestling. He made the announcement while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight. "I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect. It's...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Matt Riddle Says He's 'Working On Himself' And 'Couldn't Be Happier Or Healthier'
Matt Riddle breaks his silence. On the December 4 episode of WWE Raw, Riddle was written off television courtesy of Solo Sikoa. Riddle was stretchered out of the arena and it was was announced that he would be out of action for six weeks. It was later reported by Cassidy...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
Women's Title, Rick Ross | AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Bash 12/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash for December 21, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
