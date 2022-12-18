ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

WEAR

Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
MCDAVID, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard Suffers Another Burglary, Just Days After Juveniles Arrested for Breaking Into Both the Navy and Cervantes Locations

The business has three locations that offer legal THC-products for purchase, and has now suffered over $50,000 in theft and damages. The Navy Boulevard location of Legal Leaf – a store that offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription- was broken into again the morning of December 20, 2022.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

