Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies identify suspect involved in vehicle shooting, high-speed chase: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County have identified a suspect involved in a vehicle shooting and pursuit that happened at the Publix in Navarre, Thursday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual […]
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
Pensacola man injured in hit and run on Dec. 14, FHP still looking for driver
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who ran over a man and kept going.
WEAR
Deputies locate black BMW involved in Navarre shooting, high-speed chase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they've located the car involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning in Navarre. Deputies confirmed that they found the black BMW involved in a shooting and chase at a home on Molina Street. At this time, deputies have...
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police emphasizes importance of locking cars after string of vehicle burglaries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A string of stolen cars has led to the arrests of five teenagers in Pensacola. Officer Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says it's a common misconception that break-ins like this happen mostly during the holidays -- it's all year long. But with more shoppers in stores and...
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WEAR
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
WEAR
Mobile man critically injured after crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mobile man is critically injured after a three-car crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just east of Highway 87 at around 1:30 p.m. State troopers say a pickup was trying to pass a van in the eastbound lanes. They...
8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
thepulsepensacola.com
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard Suffers Another Burglary, Just Days After Juveniles Arrested for Breaking Into Both the Navy and Cervantes Locations
The business has three locations that offer legal THC-products for purchase, and has now suffered over $50,000 in theft and damages. The Navy Boulevard location of Legal Leaf – a store that offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription- was broken into again the morning of December 20, 2022.
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
Pedestrian killed in Escambia County, Florida Highway Patrol investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County. On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan. FHP said the […]
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Comments / 0