Cops seek suspect in sex attack at Bronx construction site

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
Cops released images of the suspect Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. New York Daily News/TNS

A sexual predator in a camouflage jacket pulled a woman into a Bronx construction site and forced her to perform a sex act on him, cops said Sunday.

The disturbing attack happened about 10 p.m. Dec. 10 on White Plains Road near E. 239th St. in Wakefield, cops said.

The attacker forced the 57-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him in the construction site and then ran off, police said. The victim did not need medical attention.

Cops released images of the suspect Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He’s described as having a light complexion and heavy build and was wearing a black bandanna over his head, a green camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

