Oklahoma City, OK

Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe Step Up in Win for Shorthanded Thunder

By Kade Kimble
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

After five straight losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to snap their skid and get their first win of their homestand. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing in this game, there were questions as to who would step up and lead this squad to victory.

The win was incredible, as the Memphis Grizzlies were healthy, but saw Ja Morant ejected towards the end of the first half. The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 115-109.

For the Thunder, Lu Dort showed early on that he was willing to step up to the challenge and lead the squad. He scored ten of the team’s first 12 points in this game. He went on to score 24 points in the game, which was a season-high-tying game for Dort. He shot 8-of-14 and 3-of-4 on 3-pointers.

The efficiency and energy was there, and Dort looked incredibly solid in his role for the night. In addition to his points, Dort pulled down seven boards and dished four assists.

Making his first start with the Thunder and the third in his career, Isaiah Joe came out with the same energy as Dort. Not in a literal sense, but he was showing his capabilities in an expanded role.

In 26 minutes, Joe scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 5-of-8 on 3-pointers. Some of his 3-pointers came at huge moments that either sparked a Thunder run or slowed down a Grizzlies run. He’s proving to be a solid option for the Thunder moving forward as a spot up shooter and role playing scorer. The 23 points for Joe was a career-high.

Beyond those two, the rest of the big impact players came from the bench. Aaron Wiggins played 21 minutes and scored 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He continues to prove that if he’s given the minutes, he will produce for the Thunder. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Also off the bench, Tre Mann made his mark on the game in 18 minutes. He’s going to the G League on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue, but had a solid game of 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting and looked to find some of his rhythm during a stretch of the game.

Kenrich Williams provided the Thunder with 32 solid minutes. He scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, but he was making timely, winning plays that helped the Thunder build and maintain their lead. He remains a solid veteran that helps on the court with a plethora of young guys with less experience.

Lastly, Jaylin Williams deserves an honorable mention. He scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in 15 minutes, which included a top of the key 3-pointer. He pulled down four rebounds and added two assists while showing his value as a connector.

The Thunder next play against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 19th, which will be another home game.

Inside The Thunder

