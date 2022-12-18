ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound

UPDATE (11:35 a.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass is under a safety closure, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 9:45 a.m. This story will be updated.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle

Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake

After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects

Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, CO
