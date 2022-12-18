Read full article on original website
Related
I-70 closures in Eagle County cause commuter backups Wednesday morning
UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): The closure in West Vail has been reduced to a single-lane closure, according to CDOT. The safety closure in Eagle was lifted shortly after 8 a.m., please drive safely. — Overnight snowfall and freezing temperatures are contributing to some backups for Eagle Valley commuters Wednesday morning. In West...
West Middle Creek gains momentum toward future housing development in Vail
The Vail Town Council took its first steps toward bringing housing to a parcel of land in West Middle Creek. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Town Council approved a resolution as well as an ordinance on first reading that will redesignate and rezone the parcel to accommodate future housing and child care developments.
Avon approves 2023 budget, focuses on roads and public works projects
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the final draft of its 2023 budget on Tuesday, Dec. 13, which shows a heightened focus on infrastructure and public works projects in the new year. Total revenues are projected to remain flat at $40.3 million, while total expenditures are rising by over $12...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
I-70 at Vail Pass closed eastbound
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass is under a safety closure, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 9:45 a.m. This story will be updated.
Lukens: Our future, our Colorado — let’s get to work
With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado State Representative of House District 26. During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of...
Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle
Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake
After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
School board approves 25% increase to early childhood fees￼
At its Wednesday, Dec. 14 meeting, the Eagle County School District Board of Education approved a 25% increase to its early childhood education fees in a split vote — with board members Michelle Stecher and Lucila Tvarkunas dissenting, and Kelly Alter, Juan Peña and Dan Reynolds affirming. This...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
A lasting legacy for Todd Johnson: Local family starts fundraiser for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health￼
Charismatic, compassionate, giving, selfless, adventurous and funny were just some of the adjectives used to describe Todd Johnson at his recent celebration of life. “Todd had a heart of gold,” wrote his step-sister Hallie in her speech at the ceremony. “He knew how to slow down, live in the moment, and treat others well.”
Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects
Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health receives $499K from Katz Amsterdam Trust and Foundation
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Eagle County. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate funding of over $13.5M, to help increase overall...
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0