ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers O-Line dishes on playoff hunt, Darnold, best holiday gifts from their QBs

Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypi1M_0jmp9XlM00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We sat down with the entire Panthers offensive line to discuss Sam Darnold, the current playoff hunt, and the best holiday gifts they’ve ever received from the guys they’ve blocked for, which ranged from infrared saunas to Super73 Ebikes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Queen City News

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy