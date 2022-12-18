Read full article on original website
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
James Gunn Responds to DC Shakeup Rumors: 'We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy'
Gunn speaks out following reports Wonder Woman 3 is dead, Black Adam 2 and Henry Cavill's return may not happen and Jason Momoa could abandon Aquaman for Lobo. James Gunn opened up about the major rumored shakeups in the DC universe ... but didn't get too specific about what is or isn't happening in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter's bombshell report from Wednesday.
Wonder Woman 3 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Gal Gadot said earlier this week that she "can't wait" to share the "next chapter" of her Wonder Woman character with fans The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film. In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films. As they steer...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
Black Adam in Jeopardy: Dwayne Johnson's DC Future Unclear Amid Conflicting Reports
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's future in the DC Universe is currently looking unclear, as his DC Superhero movie Black Adam continues to struggle at the box office. It's now being reported that the underperformance of Black Adam has made Johnson's future in the DC franchise much more unclear, as the new DC Studios era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. With rumors now swirling that Gunn and Safran are close to revealing their plans for the DCU, figuring out how The Rock's Black Adam fits into the mix (or not) is indeed a big piece of the puzzle.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Why was ‘Wonder Woman 3’ canceled?
The DC universe is entering a new era with the help of James Gunn and Peter Safran. What is happening with DC studios? Is DC studios going through a rebrand?
Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Post From Two Days Ago Takes On New Meaning After Patty Jenkins’ Threequel Was Reportedly Scrapped
Wonder Woman 3 was reportedly scrapped, just one day after Gal Gadot posted about her time as the character.
The Hypothetical 2023 Marvel Studios Release Calendar, V5
Following July’s pre-SDCC update to the hypothetical calendar, we thought we were done in 2023, yet here we are with another updated version which will definitely be the last one…right? But as you’ll see, Marvel Studios’ 2023 slate looks quite a bit different than it did pre-SDCC.
The Road Map to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
For nearly two years, fans of the MCU took to social media to voice their concern that Marvel Studios’ post-Infinity Saga era lacked direction. Those criticisms seemed misplaced at the time (imagine pretending to know that Thanos was coming following 2011’s Thor) but once Kevin Feige rolled out the first look at the Multiverse Saga at SDCC ’22, they became completely irrelevant. Feige’s ambitious plan for the new saga included another double-dip of Avengers films among the current total of 13 unreleased films (expect Spidey 4 to join that number eventually).
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major ‘Deadpool 3’ Spoiler
The hype for Marvel Studios’ untitled Deadpool and Wolverine film has been steadily growing over the past couple of months. Following the official announcement of the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, rumors of the plot of the film began to populate the usual channels. One of the more interesting and sensible rumors indicated that Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and his employer, the Time Variance Authority were set to play a key role in the film. It looks like those rumors stand a strong chance of being proven true down the road.
James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”
James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
What Films Should Fill Out Marvel’s Phase 6 Slate
In October, Marvel Studios significantly reshuffled their upcoming theatrical slate. The full ramifications of all the moves can get pretty overwhelming, but the end result of a series of changes is a major shift to the narrative structure of Phase 6. As first presented at SDCC ’22 (and remains unchanged...
