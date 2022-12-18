Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Year in Review: Historians consider local historical events from 2022
Like all years before it, 2022 will soon join the past. To celebrate its entry into history, Xpress reached out to three local historians to discuss important happenings from the year. Featured are: Katherine Cutshall, manager of the Buncombe County Special Collections; Anne Chesky Smith, executive director of Western North...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Asheville Symphony welcomes 2023 with 007
Spend your New Year’s Eve shaken, not stirred. The Asheville Symphony will present New Year’s Eve with 007 on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m., in the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. The symphony and two guest vocalists will perform iconic James Bond theme songs from the likes of Paul McCartney, Madonna and Billie Eilish.
wfmynews2.com
National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, NC
The National Gingerbread House Competition celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. It was held in Asheville, North Carolina.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
The Daily South
Asheville Woman Finds Bear Hibernating In Her Backyard
Asheville, North Carolina, resident Casey Vandergrift was just enjoying some fresh air on her back porch when she heard a strange noise. It was a sound that she described as a "sad whimper" and immediately went to see if she could help an animal in distress. "I thought it was...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s wrong with safe routes for bicycles?
I had to read the Dec. 7 comment by Sandra Kilgore several times: “My concern is the relationship between the city of Asheville and Asheville on Bikes, who I feel is doing the driving as to where and how we do things” [“Squeaky Wheels: Community Groups Discuss City Advocacy,” Xpress].
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
FOX Carolina
NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man spins his way to $600,000 prize: ‘It’s a game changer for me’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a huge win by a Cleveland County man in the recent Bigger $pin Live Event. Johnnie Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Bigger $pin Live Event and he watched in excitement as the wheel landed on a $600,000 prize.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
