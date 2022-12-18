ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

"Saturday Night Live" jabs at Trump's NFT cards in the cold open for Cecily Strong's last episode

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B8qj_0jmp94Um00

Cecily Strong, a key member of "Saturday Night Live" over the past eleven seasons, bid a tearful goodbye during the show's December 17 episode. Appearing in the cold open as MAGA news personality and fiancé to Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Strong kicked off her final episode in traditional fashion, by helping to make fun of Trump.

The cold open starts off as a "special Christmas announcement," with standard holiday imagery fading into a graphic of James Austin Johnson as Trump in all his laser beam eyed "superhero" glory.

"This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time," Johnson as Trump says after the NFT graphics move off the screen. "You may have seen this week, I made a major announcement. I'm doing my first official collection of Donald J. Trump digital trading cards . . . they feature incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. For example, when I was an astronaut. Or me riding a big elephant." Other cards are shown depicting Trump as a cowboy, and of him using his laser beam eyes to melt Biden's ice cream cone.

Johnson as Trump goes on to joke about how the cards were widely viewed as a scam, charging $99 for something that could easily just be looked at online, and then calls on his "third least embarrassing child," Donald Trump Jr. (played by SNL's Mikey Day) to provide further info.

"So good to be here for the launch of this amazing, totally legit product," says Day as Trump Jr. "These cards are fantastic. And a steal. And I know what you're thinking, '$99!? You can get two grams for that!' While I'm here, I also wanted to share, I'm selling a Christmas CD from my fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Beckoning Strong as Guilfoyle, she receives hoots and cheers from the audience before launching into a sales pitch for her CD, "Now That's What No One Calls Music."

Strong joined SNL in 2012 and is departing on good terms to focus on other projects. Most recently, Strong was performing in "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," a play written by Jane Wagner and originally performed by her longtime partner and friend of SNL, Lily Tomlin.

Comments / 14

David Tate
4d ago

Inflation is too high to buy food, gas, or medicines, but we can all drop a C note for a Capt. Bigly or Covfefe the Magnificent card.

Reply(3)
9
Hollow Misery
4d ago

SNL kills it every time they spoof the ORANGE CLOWN ‼️

Reply
10
K.O.D.A. US Army&Ret
4d ago

Best opening in a while for SNL

Reply(1)
16
Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
ComicBook

SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode

Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
The List

Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News

A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
The Week

11 brutally funny cartoons about Herschel Walker's Senate loss

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rick McKee | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Salon

The mysterious fourth guest at Trump's ill-fated dinner party has a story to tell

Former President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm of controversy when he took a dinner meeting at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Kanye "Ye" West, a far-right rapper who subsequently professed admiration for Adolf Hitler, and Nick Fuentes, a neo-Nazi livestreamer who has called for creating a white, Christian theocracy that strips Jews of political power.
PALM BEACH, FL
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
203K+
Followers
21K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy