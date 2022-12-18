ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.

