ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

2023 NFL Draft: Devon Witherspoon Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Kob0_0jmp8qIq00

A corner that is quickly rising up draft boards, Devon Witherspoon of Illinois has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"There are some minor concerns about Witherspoon's size, but his elite agility, instincts, and ability to consistently stay attached to wide receivers warrant a top 60 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft."

Witherspoon plays with the physicality of a linebacker yet has the fluidity and coverage skills of a lockdown corner.

His testing and time in Mobile during the Senior Bowl will be pivotal in what could become a meteoric rise in his draft stock.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy