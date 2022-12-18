Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Hurricane, Falcons split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, Clinton-Massie started slow but pulled away with a 2674 to 2384 win. Sam Massie had a 454 series to lead the Falcons. Gavan Hunter had a 236 game. “The...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Beam leads EC swimmers at Highland County YMCA
HILLSBORO — East Clinton hit the pool at the Highland County YMCA last Saturday against Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Circleville. Barrett Beam won the 50 free and was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Seabaugh earned a third-place finish on the girls side in the 200 freestyle. SUMMARY. Dec....
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Franklin 60, Clinton-Massie 57
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Franklin made some clutch free throws in the fourth quarter Wednesday and defeated Clinton-Massie 60-57 in a back and forth girls basketball game at Brian P. Mudd Court. The loss puts the Falcons at 4-7 on the year. “Just a very frustrating loss,” CM head coach...
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
EC 8th grade girls win first of season 15-9
The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team won its first game of the season Monday over Blanchester, 15-9. Sahara Tate had nine points for the Astros while Kenzi Terrell had three and Ezzy Robinson had three. East Clinton has just five players on its roster, coach Steven Sodini said....
wnewsj.com
Falcons pull away in second half for 60-35 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A huge second half allowed Clinton-Massie to pull away from Clermont Northeastern Monday night for a 60-35 win. The non-league girls basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court puts the Falcons at 4-6 on the year. The Rockets are 7-3. “In the second half, the girls...
wnewsj.com
Massie 7th grade boys run away from Rockets
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 43-20 Monday. Wyatt Scott scored 11 points and Barron Phipps added 10 to lead the Falcons. Easton Vinup scored six and Carson Long added four. Max Weever chipped in three points while Jack Clark, Cash Burton and Eli Janis had two points each. Hayden Meeker rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
wnewsj.com
Jones named inaugural recipient of EMA Chairman’s Award
WILMINGTON — Mike Jones, former EMA director, was named posthumously as the inaugural recipient of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Chairman’s Award as part the 2022 Advisory Committee meeting conducted on Dec. 15. The Chairman’s Award is part of the EMA Guardian Awards program, which is...
wnewsj.com
News Journal will not publish next two Saturdays
The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekends will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wnewsj.com
The cross of Christmas
When I decorate outdoors for Christmas, I always include a cross in the front of the display. We started doing this in 1979, the first Christmas after Robyn and I were married. This was way back before the clichés “keep Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason of the season” were in vogue. I just wanted to do something to convey the spiritual sense of the annual Christmas celebration.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Reckless driver pursuit leads to stand-off
LEBANON, OHIO — Pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday on Interstate 71 in Warren County resulted in a nearly 90-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Lebanon...
wnewsj.com
Community Action busy this Christmas season
Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors. Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
Workforce Collaborative presents at national conference
Members of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative recently presented at “Dream Forward: Imagine the Future of Education,” the 2022 national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. “At the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), we know that a stronger workforce yields stronger...
wnewsj.com
Winter storm warning in effect
WILMINGTON — With a major winter storm expected to bring life-threatening cold, possible power outages, and accumulating snow, officials advise locals to keep an eye on the water and weather this holiday weekend. It was also announced that all county buildings will be closed Friday (today) due to the forecasted inclement weather.
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
wnewsj.com
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
